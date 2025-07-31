403
Estonia Faces Rapid Forest Decline Due to Excessive Logging Practices
(MENAFN) Estonia is experiencing a net decline in its forested areas, reveals the latest statistical forest inventory (SMI) from the Environmental Agency.
The Estonian Fund for Nature has raised alarms over excessive logging practices, which are causing the country’s forests to become younger and less ecologically diverse.
Forest specialist Eliisa Pass described the situation as "worrying," a concern echoed by the agency’s data showing that, over the last ten years, timber harvests have consistently exceeded natural forest regeneration. While forest volume appears to be leveling off recently, the agency aims to enhance its oversight by implementing advanced remote sensing technologies starting in 2026.
Currently, managed forests cover 70 percent of Estonia’s woodland, a rise from 68 percent, and logging operations hit nearly 11 million cubic meters in 2024, according to official statistics.
Currently, managed forests cover 70 percent of Estonia’s woodland, a rise from 68 percent, and logging operations hit nearly 11 million cubic meters in 2024, according to official statistics.
