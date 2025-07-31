Yello Releases The Top 100 Internship Programs List Of 2025 On National Intern Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The list is released in celebration of National Intern Day , a holiday held annually on the last Thursday of July. National Intern Day was founded by WayUp in 2017 and has been continued by Yello since acquiring WayUp in 2021. The day serves as a national recognition of interns' contributions and the importance of building equitable, high-impact internship programs.

In addition to 115,000 public votes, winners were determined by a panel of industry experts who reviewed anonymized nominations from hundreds of employers, scoring each program on key criteria.

"The bar for internships is higher than ever, and that's a good thing," said Dan Bartfield, Co-Founder and CEO at Yello. "The competition this year made it very difficult for the judging panel to select the Top 100. We're pleased to spotlight 100 employers that are truly raising the standard for early talent development."

Claiming the #1 spot on this year's list is Kimley-Horn.

From hands-on client work to a culture rooted in mentorship, growth, and connection, their program delivers a standout intern experience on every level.

Key aspects of Kimley-Horn's program include:



Development that's built into every layer of the program. Interns apply their skills to high-impact deliverables while receiving weekly check-ins, technical training, and multi-source feedback from supervisors, teammates, and firm leaders.

A culture of connection that empowers interns. From Intern Days and buddy pairings to direct leadership access and cross-functional projects, the multi-faceted approach ensures interns receive support from varying perspectives, fostering both professional and personal growth. Investment in their future. A comprehensive benefits package further underscores Kimley-Horn's commitment to a people-first culture. The program boasts exceptional offer and conversion rates, and >20% of their full-time employees were former interns, including the President who started as an intern in 1994!

Yello also recognized employers that excelled in four specific areas:

Public Service Award Winner: American Heart Association

Their interns save lives! This isn't just a tagline; it's the heart of the program. From launching nationwide health initiatives to creating CPR education content and advocacy campaigns, interns make real contributions that directly benefit communities. With CPR certification for every intern and a strong track record of conversion to full-time roles, the program equips future professionals to serve with impact.

Intern Growth Award Winner: Fulcrum Global Technologies

Their program offers a rare blend of autonomy, accountability, and high-touch support-giving interns the tools and confidence to thrive as early career professionals. In a 13-week startup incubator, interdisciplinary teams of UX, Product, Business, and Engineering interns co-found real companies. Supported by Legal, Operations, and Design staff, the interns partner with counsel to register their business and file for patents. The program is also packed with weekly, high-energy social events.

Innovation Award Winner: General Dynamics

Their program redefines what's possible by combining professional development, high-impact perks, and one-of-a-kind experiences interns won't find elsewhere. Students are immersed in real-world defense and cybersecurity challenges across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains. With a 65%+ conversion rate, many interns land full-time roles, including several directors and VPs who began their careers as interns.

Small but Mighty Award Winner: Valmark Financial Group

Valmark's interns are integrated into core business operations with clear goals, dedicated mentorship, and continuous feedback. The program's unique year-round structure allows for deeper learning, helping interns build confidence and clarity in their career paths. With 70% of interns transitioning to full-time and over a third of former interns advancing into leadership roles, the program is designed to develop the company's future leaders.

About Yello

Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution purpose-built for early talent – with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to recruitment operations to sourcing and events.

Media Contact:

Wes Kuhns

(312) 517-3200

[email protected]

SOURCE Yello