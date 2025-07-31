Express Wash Concepts Accelerates Regional Growth With 11Th Metro Detroit Clean Express Auto Wash Grand Opening

Free Signature Washes July 31– August 10 at 2350 Fort Street in Lincoln Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its 11th metro Detroit Clean Express Auto Wash , located at 2350 Fort Street in Lincoln Park. With this milestone, EWC now operates 123 award-winning express wash locations across Detroit, Pittsburgh, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus and Hampton Roads. More than 20 additional sites are planned to open or break ground by the end of 2025- including four more throughout metro Detroit.

"Metro Detroit has enthusiastically embraced Clean Express Auto Wash, and we're proud to lead the way in delivering fast, convenient, and high-quality express car washes," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "This latest opening reflects our unwavering commitment to setting the standard for express car care- while also supporting the neighborhoods we serve through job creation and our award-winning EWC Cares philanthropic efforts."

To celebrate the grand opening, the Lincoln Park Clean Express will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $22 value) from July 31 – August 10, 2025. Customers can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months. For every new membership purchased during the promotion, Clean Express will donate $10 to Susie Q's Kids Inc., a local organization which partners with area nonprofits to provide comfort bags to children in need through hospitals, shelters, foster care and grief support agencies.

Additional grand opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for just $25, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Susie Q's Kids. Gift cards purchased at the Lincoln Park location are redeemable at any Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts site.

Clean Express delivers a premium express car wash experience, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The Wash Smart Unlimited Club provides members with the ultimate in convenience, flexibility and value- allowing for unlimited washing at any EWC location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 123 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

