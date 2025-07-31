Dun & Bradstreet Unveils D&B Healthcare Insights To Help Sales And Marketing Teams Across Industries Unlock Opportunities In The Healthcare Ecosystem

MENAFN - PR Newswire) D&B Healthcare Insights helps users discover new and useful information about healthcare organizations (HCOs) like hospitals, clinics or health systems and healthcare providers (HCPs). With D&B Hoovers, users gain access to a comprehensive sales and marketing intelligence platform that enables them to build highly targeted lists using healthcare-specific criteria – filtering and organizing data based on attributes tailored to the unique dynamics of the healthcare sector.

"Companies seeking to do business with healthcare organizations need a solution that speaks their language, that captures the full scope of healthcare-specific intelligence, and that connects their specialized offerings to specialized buyers," said Eric Kider, General Manager, Sales & Marketing Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. "With the launch of D&B Healthcare Insights, we are putting healthcare first-delivering impactful intelligence that enables our clients to unlock new growth opportunities and forge stronger, more strategic relationships across the healthcare landscape. Backed by our scale and deep expertise, we're providing access to one of the most comprehensive healthcare sector data sets available, strengthening data-driven sales and marketing decisions."

D&B Healthcare Insights provides comprehensive insights beyond firmographic data and can help empower companies in life sciences, financial services, insurance, technology, consulting, logistics and more to better understand, engage and serve healthcare-related entities to drive meaningful conversations and accelerate healthcare customer growth.

Key benefits of D&B Healthcare Insights include the ability to:



Improve Targeting and Segmentation - Untangle business relationships to uncover addressable markets, define territories and make data-driven decisions.



Identify New Opportunities - Easily identify prospects by searching on the criteria that are related to your business, so that you can connect your offerings to specialized buyers.



Boost Account-Level Intelligence - Explore rich facility profiles containing detailed datapoints specific to healthcare organizations.

Sharpen Sales Messaging - Get current data on healthcare organizations to allow sales members to have more informed conversations based on the services, capabilities, affiliations, and financials of their prospects.

Dun & Bradstreet delivers comprehensive, thorough and high-quality data by combining D&B Hoovers sales and marketing intelligence on over 320M companies and 485M contacts with healthcare insights on over 260,000 healthcare organizations. This breadth of data offerings allows for search based on criteria like healthcare organization type, accreditations, operating room size, bed counts and more, in addition to detailed datapoints such as top primary specialties, procedure volumes, staffing numbers, and total visits.

Healthcare is the first in a series of new, high-impact datasets Dun & Bradstreet plans to introduce this year by continuing to expand its data capabilities to serve the evolving needs of our clients and the industries they lead.

Dun & Bradstreet also offers fully managed Marketing Services to activate targeted campaigns using the same D&B Healthcare Insights that power D&B Hoovers for companies seeking to turn healthcare insights into action.

To learn more about D&B Healthcare Insights, click here for more information.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet