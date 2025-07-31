FST Corp. Joins Shopify Plus Platform Projects Improved Operating Efficiencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOULDER, CO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced it has initiated the rollout of Shopify Plus, a scalable SaaS (Software as a Service) e-commerce platform that helps large businesses automate operations, streamline workflows, and expand into new markets.

Shopify Plus is expected to provide FST with several benefits, including:



Consolidation of all Company commerce platforms – DTC, B2B, and POS – under one umbrella. DTC and B2B consolidations have been completed and are operational, with POS anticipated to be completed in Q3.

Full Integration with the Company's ERP accounting software.

Real-time tracking of DTC performance, including instant analytics on the effectiveness of Company promotions.

Improved tracking on origins of Company website traffic, and provision of input on most cost-efficient marketing and advertising strategies to successfully target these sectors.

Enabling direct sales via social media posts, allowing the Company to monetize increased attention better after golf tournament wins.

Allowing dealers to view the status of their past and current orders and pay via the portal, increasing the Company's accounts receivable and reducing the Company's time spent on customer service.

Automatic holding of past-due orders until an account is brought current, producing improved Company cash flow. POS integration, which, when complete, will allow real-time tracking of products in the Company's KBS Golf Experience store in Carlsbad, California.

“We are very excited to join the Shopify Plus Platform,” said FST chief executive David Chuang.“This move, we believe, will help streamline our operations and reduce operating expenses, especially those relating to marketing and customer service."

“With its multiple automation, tracking, and analytic features, the platform will give us more time to design, test, produce, and sell our products, rather than manually analyze an ever-increasing assortment of administrative and customer-related data."

“The bottom line, we anticipate, will be a meaningful improvement in both our top and bottom-line performance in 2025 and beyond.”

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1992, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into the PRC and other under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“likely,” and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

