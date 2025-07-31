China, Uzbekistan Open New Chapter In Andijan Cargo Cooperation
The meeting brought together representatives from Uzbekistan's key railway and logistics institutions and China's Urumqi Railways.
The event was attended by Mirziyod Mirkhamidov, Chairman of the Board of JSC“O'ztemiryo'lkonteyner”; Bakhtiyor Milladjanov, Head of the Kokand Regional Railway Hub; Adkham Ikramov, Director of the joint venture“UzContargo Andijon”; and Liu Feng, General Director of Urumqi Railways.
During the meeting, participants presented the concept of a new logistics terminal in the Andijan region, outlining its technical infrastructure and operational capabilities aimed at enhancing the efficiency of cargo transportation.
Following the discussions, the delegation visited the Savai railway station, located near the border with the Kyrgyz Republic, to inspect its infrastructure and evaluate its potential as a regional transit hub.
This development comes amid growing economic ties between the two countries. Bilateral trade exceeded $13 billion in the previous fiscal year, with both nations reaffirming their goal of reaching a $20 billion trade target, as set by their respective leaders.
