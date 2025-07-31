403
EMRC Maintains Zero Fuel Price Adjustment For August Electricity Bills
Amman, July 31 -- The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) announced Thursday that the fuel price adjustment clause on electricity bills will remain at zero dinars for August 2025, continuing the same rate applied in July.
The decision was approved during a morning session of the EMRC Board of Commissioners, according to the Commission's Chairman, Ziyad Saaydeh.
The fuel price adjustment is a monthly mechanism that reflects fluctuations in global fuel prices and their impact on electricity generation costs. Setting the adjustment to zero indicates price stability and minimal variance in fuel-related expenses for the national grid during the specified period.
