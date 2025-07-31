Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Rises 0.37% As Services, Financial Sectors Lead Gains


2025-07-31 08:06:39
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 31 -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Thursday's session with a 0.37% gain, lifting the general index to 2,914 points.
Total trading volume reached JD 11.2 million, with 5.9 million shares traded across 4,259 transactions.
Out of 100 listed companies that traded, 37 saw price increases, 30 declined, and 33 remained unchanged.
Sector-wise, the services index rose by 0.55%, the financial sector gained 0.39%, while the industrial sector posted a slight decline of 0.06%.

MENAFN31072025000117011021ID1109867856

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search