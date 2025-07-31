403
ASE Rises 0.37% As Services, Financial Sectors Lead Gains
Amman, July 31 -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Thursday's session with a 0.37% gain, lifting the general index to 2,914 points.
Total trading volume reached JD 11.2 million, with 5.9 million shares traded across 4,259 transactions.
Out of 100 listed companies that traded, 37 saw price increases, 30 declined, and 33 remained unchanged.
Sector-wise, the services index rose by 0.55%, the financial sector gained 0.39%, while the industrial sector posted a slight decline of 0.06%.
