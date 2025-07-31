Kreatecube Partners With Consumer Electronics World Expo 2025 To Spotlight Smart Living & Design
New Delhi, India – July 23, 2025:
The wait is over! The most-anticipated tech event of the year-Consumer Electronics World Expo (CEWE) 2025-is set to take place from July 24 to 26 at Hall-2, First Floor, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. This year's expo promises to be bigger and better, with KreateCube joining as the official Media Partner.
KreateCube, India's leading online platform that connects homeowners and businesses with architects and interior design professionals, will play a pivotal role in this edition of CEWE. By bridging the gap between smart technology and interior design, the partnership highlights the growing synergy between tech innovation and aesthetic living.
The Future of Living, Now on Display
As consumer electronics evolve, smart integration into everyday spaces has become essential. CEWE 2025, in proud collaboration with KreateCube, aims to spotlight this transformation. From smart gadgets and home appliances to innovations in AI, IoT, and home automation, the event offers a comprehensive look at how technology is reshaping modern lifestyles.
Attendees can expect:
Live product launches and demos of cutting-edge tech
Insights into design + tech integration curated by KreateCube
Networking opportunities with global tech brands, startups, designers, and innovators
A front-row seat to the latest trends in smart homes and connected living
KreateCube's Presence at CEWE 2025
KreateCube will bring a unique perspective to CEWE 2025, presenting how design professionals can incorporate technology into residential and commercial spaces. With over 30,000+ design professionals in its network and having served 60,000+ customers across India, KreateCube stands as a trusted name in the architecture and interior design space.
At their media booth, visitors can explore:
Expert sessions on home automation and smart interiors
Case studies showing how design meets functionality through technology
One-on-one consultations with interior designers experienced in smart space solutions
Why You Should Attend
Whether you're a tech enthusiast, startup founder, architect, interior designer, or simply curious about the future of smart living, CEWE 2025 offers unmatched exposure to innovation. From discovering the latest gadgets to understanding how to integrate tech into your personal or professional spaces-this event is a must-attend.
Event Information:
- Venue: Hall-2, First Floor, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi
- Dates: 24–26 July 2025
- Register to Visit:
- Enquire to Exhibit:
About KreateCube
KreateCube is India's fastest-growing platform connecting homeowners and businesses with verified architects and interior designers. With 8+ years of experience, KreateCube has built a reputation for helping clients turn ideas into inspiring, functional spaces.
Contact Information:
Company Name: KreateCube – Architects and Interior Designers Platform
Contact Person: Deepak Kumar
Email: ...
Phone/Mobile: 9717473118
Website:
Join us at CEWE 2025 and be part of the future of design and technology-brought to you by KreateCube.
