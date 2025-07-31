403
Galgotias University Signs Mou With Uaeindia CEPA Council To Boost Startup Ecosystem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, 30th July 2025: Galgotias University has announced the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Galgotias Incubation Centre for Research Innovation Startup & Entrepreneurs (GIC RISE) and the UAE–India CEPA Council to promote their flagship initiative, UAE–India Start-Up Series Roadshow. The collaboration will identify high-potential startups from Galgotias University and provide them with mentorship and international exposure through leading platforms in the UAE.
The UAE–India Start-Up Series Roadshow is created to promote, support, and connect high-potential Indian Start-ups with meaningful opportunities in UAE and international markets. The MoU was signed by Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, and Mr. Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UAE–India CEPA Council, marking the seventh stop under the roadshow series.
Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, shared his thoughts on the partnership, "This partnership between GIC RISE and the UAE–India CEPA Council will create global opportunities for young entrepreneurs, offering them valuable international exposure. At GIC RISE, our goal is to equip student innovators with the infrastructure and support they need to scale and succeed."
Mr. Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UAE–India CEPA Council, added, "Indian startups are at the centre of the UAE–India economic corridor. This partnership is under the series will solidify the strategic bridge for promising start-ups from GIC RISE to receive incubation support, business licencing, tailored mentorship, and direct access to leading investors, innovation hubs, and free zone networks across the UAE's fast-growing business ecosystem."
GIC-RISE has been consistently nurturing student-led startups through comprehensive support that spans from idea validation to post-incubation assistance. With initiatives such as startup bootcamps, fellowships, pitch competitions, and investor connect programs, GIC-RISE provides the mentorship, infrastructure, and ecosystem needed to help young entrepreneurs innovate, grow, and succeed.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities-public and private combined-this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
