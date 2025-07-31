403
China Stresses Need for Broader U.S. Talks After Tariff Pause
(MENAFN) One day after Beijing and Washington agreed to prolong a 90-day tariff ceasefire, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the need to broaden communication and consultation pathways with the United States.
Wang met with members of the US-China Business Council’s (USCBC) board of directors in Beijing, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
He affirmed that China’s approach toward the US will stay “consistent and stable,” highlighting that the relationship must be based on “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.”
“China and the US should establish more channels for communication and consultation, view each other with an objective, rational, and pragmatic attitude, and establish a correct strategic understanding,” Wang said.
He called on both nations to “respect each other's key interests,” steer clear of confrontation and conflict, and reject “unilateralism and hegemony.”
Among those attending were USCBC board chairman Mark Riesberg, Otis Worldwide chair Judy Marks, Boeing executive Steve Nelson, and Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan.
This meeting came shortly after Chinese and American officials agreed to extend the tariff truce past the August 12 deadline, as confirmed by China’s Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang.
The accord was finalized following two days of negotiations in Sweden, led by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
