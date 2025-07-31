Rafeeq Launches Box Challenge Loyalty Program With Over 62,000 Guaranteed Instant Prizes!

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rafeeq, Qatar's top food and grocery delivery platform, has launched a thrilling new loyalty experience: The Box Challenge, a fast-paced reward program where everyone wins!

Customers can now unlock a guaranteed prize by completing 6 orders, each of 60 QAR or more within 48 hours. Once the challenge is completed, a digital gift box is unlocked in the Rafeeq app, revealing a surprise reward instantly.

With over 62,000 instant gifts, users can win epic items like Cartier bangles, gold spikes, Samsung Fold & Flip 7 smartphones, PlayStation 5 consoles, and much more.

“Order. Unlock. Win - instantly.” The Rafeeq Loyalty Program transforms everyday cravings into exciting reward moments, making loyalty more rewarding than ever.

This initiative reflects Rafeeq's commitment to customer appreciation and innovation in the local delivery experience.