AABB Acquires Revolutionary Rgo Gold Recovery System In $23.5 Million Share Deal Collaboration

The acquisition includes all rights, trade secrets, and proprietary processes related to the high-yield rGO membrane system, in exchange for 940,000,000 AABB shares priced at $0.025 per share, valuing the transaction at $23.5 million. The deal represents a long-term ownership and operations collaboration that will maximize the growth of AABB. Additionally, several new board members from the consortium are expected to join the Company in the coming months.

Transformational Impact on AABB's Daily Production: Asia Broadband currently operates beneficiation plants in Etzatlan and Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico, processing approximately 300 tons of ore daily. The integration of rGO membrane systems at these facilities is expected to dramatically improve gold and silver recovery rates, particularly from low-grade or refractory ores and from tailings stockpiles.

Early-stage modeling suggests recovery efficiencies greater than 95% for Au3+ ions in complex leachate, using environmentally benign and non-cyanide leaching systems. This technology is projected to increase AABB's net annual profits through:



Reduced gold loss in tailings

Higher purity of recovered metals

Lower chemical reagent costs Closed-loop sustainability with reduced environmental footprint

Licensing and Scaling Opportunities: Beyond AABB's own operations, the company intends to license the technology to other producers Globally with an estimated $30 Billion dollar recovery market. Licensing structures under development include:



Flat fee and per-ton processed royalty models

Joint venture packages for remote ore processing Mobile containerized units for artisanal or remote mining regions



A modular pilot unit will be deployed within 90 days at the Etzatlan site. A 50 TPD rGO-based treatment line will follow, allowing for data collection, optimization, and eventual full-scale integration.

Leadership Commentary: “This is the most exciting leap in gold recovery since the introduction of thiosulfate chemistry,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.“Not only does the rGo system align with our green mining goals, but it will significantly boost profitability from our existing and expanded throughput into the future.”

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.