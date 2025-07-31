Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelenskyy Urges Europe to Confiscate Russian Assets

Zelenskyy Urges Europe to Confiscate Russian Assets


2025-07-31 07:50:57
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized on Thursday that the top priority for Europe at present is "to stop Russia."

He proposed that instead of merely freezing Russian assets, they should be fully confiscated.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia initiated the conflict in Ukraine to be "pushed to stop this war."

Speaking via videoconference at the Helsinki+50 Conference in Finland’s capital, he stated, "It's time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them, confiscate them and use them to serve peace, not war."

He highlighted the necessity for European nations to shield themselves from long-term dangers linked to Russia. Zelenskyy warned that "if the world doesn't aim to change the regime in Russia," then even when the conflict ceases, Moscow will persist in efforts to destabilize its neighboring nations.

The Ukrainian leader underlined that Europe's "main task is to stop Russia now and to do everything" possible to reinforce mutual capabilities in defense, economic strength, technological advancement, and societal growth.

The Helsinki+50 Conference, hosted by Finland, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.

This agreement was originally signed to enhance cooperation between Eastern and Western blocs during the Cold War, focusing on peace, prosperity, and human rights.

MENAFN31072025000045017167ID1109867777

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search