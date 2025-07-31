403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Urges Europe to Confiscate Russian Assets
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized on Thursday that the top priority for Europe at present is "to stop Russia."
He proposed that instead of merely freezing Russian assets, they should be fully confiscated.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia initiated the conflict in Ukraine to be "pushed to stop this war."
Speaking via videoconference at the Helsinki+50 Conference in Finland’s capital, he stated, "It's time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them, confiscate them and use them to serve peace, not war."
He highlighted the necessity for European nations to shield themselves from long-term dangers linked to Russia. Zelenskyy warned that "if the world doesn't aim to change the regime in Russia," then even when the conflict ceases, Moscow will persist in efforts to destabilize its neighboring nations.
The Ukrainian leader underlined that Europe's "main task is to stop Russia now and to do everything" possible to reinforce mutual capabilities in defense, economic strength, technological advancement, and societal growth.
The Helsinki+50 Conference, hosted by Finland, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.
This agreement was originally signed to enhance cooperation between Eastern and Western blocs during the Cold War, focusing on peace, prosperity, and human rights.
He proposed that instead of merely freezing Russian assets, they should be fully confiscated.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia initiated the conflict in Ukraine to be "pushed to stop this war."
Speaking via videoconference at the Helsinki+50 Conference in Finland’s capital, he stated, "It's time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them, confiscate them and use them to serve peace, not war."
He highlighted the necessity for European nations to shield themselves from long-term dangers linked to Russia. Zelenskyy warned that "if the world doesn't aim to change the regime in Russia," then even when the conflict ceases, Moscow will persist in efforts to destabilize its neighboring nations.
The Ukrainian leader underlined that Europe's "main task is to stop Russia now and to do everything" possible to reinforce mutual capabilities in defense, economic strength, technological advancement, and societal growth.
The Helsinki+50 Conference, hosted by Finland, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.
This agreement was originally signed to enhance cooperation between Eastern and Western blocs during the Cold War, focusing on peace, prosperity, and human rights.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment