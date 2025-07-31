Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-07-31 07:47:30
  • Fanapt® Q2 2025 net product sales increased by 27% to $29.3 million compared to Q2 2024
  • BysantiTM (milsaperidone) NDA for bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia accepted for filing; PDUFA target action date of February 21, 2026
  • Tradipitant NDA for motion sickness accepted for filing; PDUFA target action date of December 30, 2025
  • Imsidolimab BLA in generalized pustular psoriasis expected to be submitted in 2025

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We have witnessed accelerated growth of Fanapt revenue coinciding with the expansion of our sales efforts alongside a broad direct to consumer brand awareness campaign and we expect this trend to continue in the coming quarters," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Significant regulatory and clinical milestones are expected in the coming months which have the potential to strengthen our commercial portfolio and advance our deep clinical pipeline."

Financial Highlights

Second Quarter of 2025

  • Total net product sales from Fanapt®, HETLIOZ® and PONVORY® were $52.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 4% increase compared to $50.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Fanapt® net product sales were $29.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 27% increase compared to $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • HETLIOZ® net product sales were $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 13% decrease compared to $18.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • PONVORY® net product sales were $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, an 18% decrease compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net loss was $27.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to net loss of $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $325.6 million as of June 30, 2025, representing a decrease to Cash of $15.4 million compared to March 31, 2025.

First Six Months of 2025

  • Total net product sales from Fanapt®, HETLIOZ® and PONVORY® were $102.6 million in the first six months of 2025, a 5% increase compared to $97.9 million in the first six months of 2024.
  • Fanapt® net product sales were $52.8 million in the first six months of 2025, a 21% increase compared to $43.7 million in the first six months of 2024.
  • HETLIOZ® net product sales were $37.1 million in the first six months of 2025, a 4% decrease compared to $38.8 million in the first six months of 2024.
  • PONVORY® net product sales were $12.7 million in the first six months of 2025, an 18% decrease compared to $15.4 million in the first six months of 2024.
  • Net loss was $56.7 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to net loss of $8.7 million in the first six months of 2024.
  • Cash was $325.6 million as of June 30, 2025, representing a decrease to Cash of $49.1 million compared to December 31, 2024.

Key Operational Highlights – Commercial

  • Fanapt® experienced significant growth with total prescriptions (TRx)1 increasing by approximately 24% and Fanapt® net product sales increasing by 27% in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024.
  • A direct to consumer campaign that started in the first quarter of 2025 continued in the second quarter of 2025, elevating brand awareness of the company and the key products Fanapt® and PONVORY®.

Key Operational Highlights – Regulatory & Clinical Development

  • BysantiTM New Drug Application (NDA) for bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of February 21, 2026.
  • Tradipitant NDA for motion sickness is under review by the FDA with a PDUFA target action date of December 30, 2025.
  • A BysantiTM Phase III clinical study for use as a once-daily adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) is enrolling patients and results are expected in 2026.
  • Imsidolimab Biologics License Application (BLA) in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) expected to be submitted to the FDA in 2025.

GAAP Financial Results

Net loss was $27.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to net loss of $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Diluted net loss per share was $0.46 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.08 in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss was $56.7 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to net loss of $8.7 million in the first six months of 2024. Diluted net loss per share was $0.96 in the first six months of 2025 compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.15 in the first six months of 2024.

2025 Financial Guidance

Vanda is reiterating its 2025 financial guidance and expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2025:

Full Year 2025

Financial Objectives

Full Year 2025

Guidance

Total revenues

$210 to $250 million

Year-end 2025 Cash

$280 to $320 million

HHS Request for Information and Vanda Response

On May 14, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a Request for Information (RFI) entitled "Ensuring Lawful Regulation and Unleashing Innovation To Make American Healthy Again." On July 14, 2025, Vanda submitted a public response to the RFI. Vanda's response proposed (1) that FDA repeal unlawful regulations that delay and overburden the drug approval process, and (2) that FDA repeal its 1990s-era guidance mandating lethal animal testing. The original RFI is available on the Federal Register website, under document number 2025-08384 . Our full response with exhibits is available under the documents section of the Vanda website and on regulations, under comment ID AHRQ-2025-0001-0962 .

Conference Call

Vanda has scheduled a conference call for today, Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET. During the call, Vanda's management will discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results and other corporate activities. Investors can call 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and use passcode number 9430387. A replay of the call will be available on Thursday, July 31, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM ET and will be accessible until Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030 for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 9430387.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on Vanda's website, . Investors should click on the Investors tab and are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. The call will also be archived on Vanda's website for a period of 30 days.

References

  • IQVIA Prescription Data

    About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

    Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit and follow us on X @vandapharma.

    CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

    Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the guidance provided under "2025 Financial Guidance" above and statements regarding Vanda's plans for pursuit of FDA approval of BysantiTM for the acute treatment of bipolar I disorder and the treatment of schizophrenia, tradipitant for the treatment of motion sickness, and imsidolimab for the treatment of GPP, and the related timelines; Vanda's near-term revenue expectations for Fanapt®; the potential commercial availability of BysantiTM and tradipitant; and Vanda's clinical development plans and expected timelines for BysantiTM for the treatment of MDD; are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's ability to continue to grow its business; the FDA's ability to complete its reviews of, and reach decisions with respect to, the NDAs for BysantiTM and tradipitant by their respective PDUFA target action dates; Vanda's ability to complete and submit the BLA for imsidolimab in 2025; Vanda's ability to increase market awareness of Fanapt® for the acute treatment of bipolar I disorder and continue to drive Fanapt® revenue growth; Vanda's ability to obtain FDA approval of BysantiTM and tradipitant and successfully execute their commercial launches; and Vanda's ability to complete the Phase III clinical study for BysantiTM for MDD and receive results in 2026. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at .

    All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

    VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

    (unaudited)



    Three Months Ended


    Six Months Ended


    June 30
    2025


    June 30
    2024


    June 30
    2025


    June 30
    2024

    Revenues:






    Fanapt® net product sales

    $ 29,294

    $ 23,150

    $ 52,839

    $ 43,729

    HETLIOZ® net product sales

    16,192

    18,708

    37,064

    38,761

    PONVORY® net product sales

    7,104

    8,616

    12,728

    15,446

    Total revenues

    52,590

    50,474

    102,631

    97,936

    Operating expenses:






    Cost of goods sold excluding amortization

    2,736

    2,733

    6,257

    6,173

    Research and development

    21,990

    16,661

    57,702

    37,815

    Selling, general and administrative

    64,616

    39,474

    114,700

    69,559

    Intangible asset amortization

    1,751

    1,752

    3,503

    3,770

    Total operating expenses

    91,093

    60,620

    182,162

    117,317

    Loss from operations

    (38,503)

    (10,146)

    (79,531)

    (19,381)

    Other income, net

    3,616

    4,630

    7,276

    9,201

    Loss before income taxes

    (34,887)

    (5,516)

    (72,255)

    (10,180)

    Benefit for income taxes

    (7,680)

    (998)

    (15,554)

    (1,516)

    Net loss

    $ (27,207)

    $ (4,518)

    $ (56,701)

    $ (8,664)

    Net loss per share, basic

    $ (0.46)

    $ (0.08)

    $ (0.96)

    $ (0.15)

    Net loss per share, diluted

    $ (0.46)

    $ (0.08)

    $ (0.96)

    $ (0.15)

    Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

    58,993,990

    58,220,838

    58,762,358

    57,990,890

    Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

    58,993,990

    58,220,838

    58,762,358

    57,990,890

    VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands)

    (unaudited)



    June 30
    2025


    December 31
    2024

    ASSETS




    Current assets:


    Cash and cash equivalents

    $ 80,983

    $ 102,316

    Marketable securities

    244,567

    272,327

    Accounts receivable, net

    44,993

    47,101

    Inventory

    2,169

    1,726

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    22,209

    15,420

    Total current assets

    394,921

    438,890

    Property and equipment, net

    2,420

    2,132

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

    4,804

    5,602

    Finance lease right-of-use assets

    5,244

    4,943

    Intangible assets, net

    110,593

    114,096

    Deferred tax assets

    97,143

    81,440

    Non-current inventory and other

    9,621

    9,101

    Total assets

    $ 624,746

    $ 656,204

    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




    Current liabilities:


    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

    $ 57,119

    $ 39,086

    Product revenue allowances

    64,370

    60,895

    Total current liabilities

    121,489

    99,981

    Operating lease non-current liabilities

    3,877

    4,944

    Finance lease non-current liabilities

    3,083

    3,146

    Other non-current liabilities

    9,968

    9,587

    Total liabilities

    138,417

    117,658

    Stockholders' equity:


    Common stock

    59

    58

    Additional paid-in capital

    716,867

    712,706

    Accumulated other comprehensive income

    396

    74

    Accumulated deficit

    (230,993)

    (174,292)

    Total stockholders' equity

    486,329

    538,546

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

    $ 624,746

    $ 656,204

    Corporate Contact:
     Kevin Moran
    Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
    202-734-3400
    [email protected]

    Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore
    Collected Strategies
    [email protected]

    Follow us on X @vandapharma

