Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Full Year 2025
Financial Objectives
|
Full Year 2025
Guidance
|
Total revenues
|
$210 to $250 million
|
Year-end 2025 Cash
|
$280 to $320 million
HHS Request for Information and Vanda Response
On May 14, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a Request for Information (RFI) entitled "Ensuring Lawful Regulation and Unleashing Innovation To Make American Healthy Again." On July 14, 2025, Vanda submitted a public response to the RFI. Vanda's response proposed (1) that FDA repeal unlawful regulations that delay and overburden the drug approval process, and (2) that FDA repeal its 1990s-era guidance mandating lethal animal testing. The original RFI is available on the Federal Register website, under document number 2025-08384 . Our full response with exhibits is available under the documents section of the Vanda website and on regulations, under comment ID AHRQ-2025-0001-0962 .
Conference Call
Vanda has scheduled a conference call for today, Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET. During the call, Vanda's management will discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results and other corporate activities. Investors can call 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and use passcode number 9430387. A replay of the call will be available on Thursday, July 31, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM ET and will be accessible until Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030 for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 9430387.
The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on Vanda's website, . Investors should click on the Investors tab and are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. The call will also be archived on Vanda's website for a period of 30 days.
References
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit and follow us on X @vandapharma.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the guidance provided under "2025 Financial Guidance" above and statements regarding Vanda's plans for pursuit of FDA approval of BysantiTM for the acute treatment of bipolar I disorder and the treatment of schizophrenia, tradipitant for the treatment of motion sickness, and imsidolimab for the treatment of GPP, and the related timelines; Vanda's near-term revenue expectations for Fanapt®; the potential commercial availability of BysantiTM and tradipitant; and Vanda's clinical development plans and expected timelines for BysantiTM for the treatment of MDD; are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's ability to continue to grow its business; the FDA's ability to complete its reviews of, and reach decisions with respect to, the NDAs for BysantiTM and tradipitant by their respective PDUFA target action dates; Vanda's ability to complete and submit the BLA for imsidolimab in 2025; Vanda's ability to increase market awareness of Fanapt® for the acute treatment of bipolar I disorder and continue to drive Fanapt® revenue growth; Vanda's ability to obtain FDA approval of BysantiTM and tradipitant and successfully execute their commercial launches; and Vanda's ability to complete the Phase III clinical study for BysantiTM for MDD and receive results in 2026. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at .
All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
June 30
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fanapt® net product sales
|
$ 29,294
|
|
$ 23,150
|
|
$ 52,839
|
|
$ 43,729
|
HETLIOZ® net product sales
|
16,192
|
|
18,708
|
|
37,064
|
|
38,761
|
PONVORY® net product sales
|
7,104
|
|
8,616
|
|
12,728
|
|
15,446
|
Total revenues
|
52,590
|
|
50,474
|
|
102,631
|
|
97,936
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold excluding amortization
|
2,736
|
|
2,733
|
|
6,257
|
|
6,173
|
Research and development
|
21,990
|
|
16,661
|
|
57,702
|
|
37,815
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
64,616
|
|
39,474
|
|
114,700
|
|
69,559
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
1,751
|
|
1,752
|
|
3,503
|
|
3,770
|
Total operating expenses
|
91,093
|
|
60,620
|
|
182,162
|
|
117,317
|
Loss from operations
|
(38,503)
|
|
(10,146)
|
|
(79,531)
|
|
(19,381)
|
Other income, net
|
3,616
|
|
4,630
|
|
7,276
|
|
9,201
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(34,887)
|
|
(5,516)
|
|
(72,255)
|
|
(10,180)
|
Benefit for income taxes
|
(7,680)
|
|
(998)
|
|
(15,554)
|
|
(1,516)
|
Net loss
|
$ (27,207)
|
|
$ (4,518)
|
|
$ (56,701)
|
|
$ (8,664)
|
Net loss per share, basic
|
$ (0.46)
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
$ (0.96)
|
|
$ (0.15)
|
Net loss per share, diluted
|
$ (0.46)
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
$ (0.96)
|
|
$ (0.15)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|
58,993,990
|
|
58,220,838
|
|
58,762,358
|
|
57,990,890
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|
58,993,990
|
|
58,220,838
|
|
58,762,358
|
|
57,990,890
|
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
December 31
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 80,983
|
|
$ 102,316
|
Marketable securities
|
244,567
|
|
272,327
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
44,993
|
|
47,101
|
Inventory
|
2,169
|
|
1,726
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
22,209
|
|
15,420
|
Total current assets
|
394,921
|
|
438,890
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,420
|
|
2,132
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
4,804
|
|
5,602
|
Finance lease right-of-use assets
|
5,244
|
|
4,943
|
Intangible assets, net
|
110,593
|
|
114,096
|
Deferred tax assets
|
97,143
|
|
81,440
|
Non-current inventory and other
|
9,621
|
|
9,101
|
Total assets
|
$ 624,746
|
|
$ 656,204
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 57,119
|
|
$ 39,086
|
Product revenue allowances
|
64,370
|
|
60,895
|
Total current liabilities
|
121,489
|
|
99,981
|
Operating lease non-current liabilities
|
3,877
|
|
4,944
|
Finance lease non-current liabilities
|
3,083
|
|
3,146
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
9,968
|
|
9,587
|
Total liabilities
|
138,417
|
|
117,658
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
59
|
|
58
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
716,867
|
|
712,706
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
396
|
|
74
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(230,993)
|
|
(174,292)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
486,329
|
|
538,546
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 624,746
|
|
$ 656,204
Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]
Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore
Collected Strategies
[email protected]
