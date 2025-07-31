Japan Blockchain Week 2025 (Aug 22 Sep 19) - The Perfect Window To Experience Japan's Most Vibrant Web3 Scene

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



TOKYO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have ever thought about visiting Japan's fast-growing crypto ecosystem, this is the year and this is the moment. From August 22 to September 15, 2025 , Tokyo will host Japan Blockchain Week 2025 (JBW 2025) -a four-week festival that bundles the country's flagship Web3 gatherings into one seamless schedule. Launched in 2022 to connect Japan's builders and community with the global community, JBW has become the annual rendez-vous for investors, founders, developers, and policymakers who want to see where crypto meets the real world. This summer, one JBW AI summit and 6 headline partner events will create an unparalleled density of talent, capital, and cutting-edge ideas: Event Schedule

Date Headline Event What to Expect Aug 23 JBW summit AI edition A deep dive into AI × Web3 and the coming ASI era-governance, privacy, and value creation on a planetary scale.This is a futuristic conference where experts from the AI ​​and web3 industries gather to discuss the updates of society around the world in preparation for the ASI era. Aug 24 Solana SuperTokyo SuperTokyo2025 is the largest Solana conference in Japan, organized by the Solana Foundation-certified community "SuperTeam Japan" to promote the growth of the Solana ecosystem in Japan. Once a year, Solana entrepreneurs, users, and fans from Japan and abroad will gather in Tokyo to create useful opportunities, and sessions by famous experts and startup camp programs will be held. Aug 25-26 WebX WebX2025 is produced by CoinPost, Japan's largest Web3 media. The event will take place on August 25th and 26th, 2025 at The Prince Park Tower in Tokyo. WebX2025 is Asia's largest global conference gathering professionals related to crypto assets, blockchain, and other Web3 technologies, offering visitors a direct interaction with companies, experts, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and media from Japan and abroad. Aug 27 Blockchain Leaders Summit Unified community: Bridge between Japan and the globe Participants will have an extraordinary opportunity to gain valuable insights directly from esteemed industry leaders and emerging powerhouses actively shaping the future landscape. Sep

11 Web3privacy now Web3Privacy Now is a think-and-Do-tank of hundreds of people, projects, and organizations committed to protecting and advancing civil liberties, decentralization, and open-source software. ​​We facilitate cross-stack and cross-community collaboration to drive meaningful impact. We challenge standardization and maximalism, avoid abstractions and stereotypes. We work on the forefront of technology with a poly-disciplinary approach, togetherness, and care, assiting each other in clarifying paths toward effective progress. Sep 12-15 ETH Tokyo ETHTokyo is an engaging conference and hackathon for the global Ethereum community where people with all sorts of backgrounds, ideas, and skills come together to share their love for Ethereum and its world..

Sep

16-19 EDCON Once a year, the most impactful speakers, mentors and projects from around the world are invited to attend and share their message. Prior years include: Paris 2017, Toronto 2018, Sydney 2019, Online 2020-21, San Francisco 2022, Montenegro 2023, Tokyo 2024. EDCON is committed to serving the Ethereum ecosystem by boosting communication and engagement between Ethereum communities worldwide.

Why Plan Your Trip Around JBW 2025?



One flight, five world-class conferences. Every week offers a new flagship event-optimise your travel budget while maximising exposure.



Cross-pollination at its best. Discuss the future of AI x web3 on Saturday,Meet Solana Tokyo community on Sunday, debate business in Japan on Monday, then hack Solidity in September-without leaving Tokyo.



Asia's most underestimated market. Japan is opening up to token incentives,IP deployment to web3, stablecoin issuance, and DAO frameworks faster than headlines suggest. Tap early.



Seamless logistics. All venues are within 30 minutes of central Tokyo; an English-friendly metro, and top-tier hospitality make navigation easy.

Culture & crypto in one trip. In between conferences and networking nights, enjoy summer festivals, Michelin-level cuisine, and Tokyo's unique and diverse culture.



Quick Facts



Total 2024 attendance: over 50,000 attends in-person

Official language: English & Japanese (simultaneous interpretation provided) Hashtag: #JBW2025



About Japan Blockchain Week

Japan Blockchain Week is a not-for-profit movement launched in 2022 to bridge the Japanese and global blockchain industries. By clustering independent conferences and hackathons under a single seasonal banner, JBW lowers friction for overseas participation and accelerates cross-border Japan has joined as an special media partner.

Comment from Mai Fujimoto

Co-organizer of Japan Blockchain Week / Co-founder of INTMAX

“Japan Blockchain Week is more than just a series of events - it has evolved into a platform that bridges Japan and the global Web3 year, JBW brings together seven distinct blockchain events across just one month in Japan. Each event has its own theme and character, offering a completely different perspective on the future every week - an unprecedented format.

There are few other occasions where such a diverse group of people from across borders and industries gathers in a single us this summer in Tokyo and Osaka, and let's shape the future together!”

Book your flights. Pack your dev laptop. We'll see you in Tokyo for the most condensed month of Web3 I innovation anywhere in 2025.

Website | X

