Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia’s Defense Ministry captures Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk Region

Russia’s Defense Ministry captures Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk Region


2025-07-31 07:46:26
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Thursday that its forces have captured Chasov Yar, a key Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk Region, following months of intense fighting.

The ministry stated that troops from the “South” military grouping took control of the city as part of a broader offensive aimed at Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka. A source cited by a state-run news agency said Russian troops had destroyed what may have been the largest concentration of Ukrainian forces since the conflict began, claiming the number of casualties was in the thousands.

Chasov Yar, positioned on elevated terrain and divided by the Seversky Donets–Donbass Canal, has been one of Ukraine’s most fortified positions in Donbass. Its capture provides Russian forces with strategic advantages, including control over key supply routes and logistical lines toward Kramatorsk and Slaviansk.

Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, said the loss of Chasov Yar could lead to the collapse of Ukrainian defenses in Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka, and Slaviansk.

Hostilities around Chasov Yar began in April 2024 after Russian forces seized nearby Artyomovsk (Bakhmut). The city’s rugged terrain, including river valleys and more than 30 ponds, initially favored Ukrainian defense, but recent weeks saw intense street fighting as Russian forces advanced.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed the loss of Chasov Yar. However, a pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel indicates that nearly the entire city is under Russian control.

MENAFN31072025000045017281ID1109867742

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search