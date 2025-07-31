403
Russian nuclear company initiates pilot uranium processing plant in Tanzania
(MENAFN) A Russian nuclear energy company has launched a pilot uranium processing plant in Tanzania, marking the start of a broader plan to build a major facility in the region by next year, according to general reports.
The plant, initiated by Mantra Tanzania Ltd—a local arm of Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation—forms part of the Mkuju River Uranium Project in the southern region of the country. This local operation has been functioning under the control of Uranium One Group, a Rosatom subsidiary, for more than ten years.
Rosatom revealed that the main uranium processing center, expected to begin construction in early 2026 and become operational by 2029, will follow the test phase currently underway at the Nyota deposit. Once completed, the facility is projected to handle up to 3,000 tons of uranium annually.
“Rosatom offers its advanced uranium processing technologies to develop Tanzania’s unique geological potential. We will be happy to help take an important step towards integration into the global nuclear energy industry,” Rosatom CEO Aleksey Likhachev said.
The company emphasized that this venture is part of its wider international involvement, aligning with Moscow’s strategy to expand cooperation across Africa and beyond.
In a previous update from July 2023, Rosatom indicated plans to begin pilot uranium mining in Tanzania by 2025. It also shared intentions to start uranium production in Namibia by 2029, with investment forecasts reaching up to $500 million. Namibia is currently Africa’s top uranium producer, with Niger ranking second, based on recent statistics from the World Nuclear Association.
Tanzania’s Ministry of Minerals announced that once operations commence at the Mkuju River site in the Namtumbo District, the country is poised to become Africa’s third-largest uranium producer.
