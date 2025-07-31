Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump announces US-Pakistan oil deal


2025-07-31 07:38:54
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that the United States and Pakistan have reached a new agreement focused on developing Pakistan’s substantial oil reserves, as shared through general reports.

The announcement came shortly after Trump declared plans to impose 25% tariffs on India, along with additional penalties due to India’s commercial and military ties with Russia.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves,” Trump stated. “We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India some day!”

In a separate update, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the two nations had also reached a new trade agreement.

“I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump for his leadership role in finalization of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington, last night,” Sharif wrote. “This landmark deal will enhance our growing cooperation so as to expand the frontiers of our enduring partnership in days to come.”

This development is expected to deepen economic collaboration between the two countries, with both energy and trade sectors playing central roles.

