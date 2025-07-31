403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump announces US-Pakistan oil deal
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that the United States and Pakistan have reached a new agreement focused on developing Pakistan’s substantial oil reserves, as shared through general reports.
The announcement came shortly after Trump declared plans to impose 25% tariffs on India, along with additional penalties due to India’s commercial and military ties with Russia.
“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves,” Trump stated. “We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India some day!”
In a separate update, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the two nations had also reached a new trade agreement.
“I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump for his leadership role in finalization of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington, last night,” Sharif wrote. “This landmark deal will enhance our growing cooperation so as to expand the frontiers of our enduring partnership in days to come.”
This development is expected to deepen economic collaboration between the two countries, with both energy and trade sectors playing central roles.
The announcement came shortly after Trump declared plans to impose 25% tariffs on India, along with additional penalties due to India’s commercial and military ties with Russia.
“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves,” Trump stated. “We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India some day!”
In a separate update, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the two nations had also reached a new trade agreement.
“I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump for his leadership role in finalization of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington, last night,” Sharif wrote. “This landmark deal will enhance our growing cooperation so as to expand the frontiers of our enduring partnership in days to come.”
This development is expected to deepen economic collaboration between the two countries, with both energy and trade sectors playing central roles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment