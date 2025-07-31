403
Finland Witnesses Rise in Foreign Deportations
(MENAFN) Over 1,350 non-citizens have been removed from Finland during the initial six months of 2025, as per local reports on Thursday.
Authorities in Finland expelled more than 1,350 international residents during the first half of this year, marking a 32% surge in comparison to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, according to a news agency, citing information from a report by a news group.
Data released by the National Police Board revealed that the majority of those removed were nationals of Estonia and Romania.
However, the report did not clarify how many individuals were expelled due to "criminal offenses," "rejected asylum claims," or "expired residence permits."
The escalation in deportation numbers has also been linked to more rigorous enforcement of immigration legislation, which aligns with the objectives outlined in Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's governmental agenda, the report highlighted.
