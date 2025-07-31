403
Iran accuses Washington of crippling Iran’s economy with new sanctions
(MENAFN) Iran has strongly criticized the newest round of US sanctions targeting its oil transport operations, accusing Washington of undermining its economy and harming the Iranian people, according to official statements.
The US Treasury recently imposed penalties on over 100 entities, individuals, and ships it alleged were part of an extensive maritime network overseen by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, identified as the son of a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader. US officials claimed this network had funneled tens of billions in oil revenues to Iran in violation of international restrictions.
“The unilateral and illegal US sanctions on Iran are a criminal act that violates the basic principles and norms of international law and human rights,” stated Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei. “The US government must be held accountable for the gross violations resulting from these illegal sanctions.”
Baghaei further argued that the sanctions represent “clear evidence of the hostility of American decision-makers toward Iranians,” describing the US approach as an “addiction to unilateralism and illegal and coercive means to achieve its illegitimate goals.”
He went on to accuse Washington of “mocking the foundations of international law,” asserting that these punitive measures “aim to cripple Iran’s economic development and violate the fundamental rights of every Iranian.”
These sanctions are part of President Donald Trump’s intensified campaign to halt Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, which he alleges are part of a covert nuclear weapons program. The move follows recent coordinated attacks by the US and Israel on Iranian nuclear facilities located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump has issued warnings of additional strikes if enrichment operations are resumed.
