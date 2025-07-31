Sound Blade Medical Appoints Neil Barman, M.D. As Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Barman brings extensive experience in the medical technology sector. Prior to joining Sound Blade Medical, Dr. Barman served as Chief Scientific Officer at ReCor Medical, where he played a pivotal role in securing the first FDA approval for ultrasound renal denervation therapy. He also co-founded May Health, which develops novel treatments for PCOS-related infertility, and has held senior leadership roles at multiple MedTech companies that were later acquired by industry leaders including Medtronic and Stryker.
The company also announced that Jeremy Brown, Ph.D., founder and inventor, will continue to serve as Chief Technical Officer going forward.
"Jeremy's groundbreaking work in handheld histotripsy established the scientific foundation of Sound Blade," said Dr. Barman. "His leadership has been instrumental in transforming the company from an innovative concept to a platform positioned for meaningful clinical impact. We are fortunate to continue benefiting from his deep technical expertise in his role as CTO."
Dr. Brown founded Sound Blade with a vision of developing a truly non-invasive therapeutic platform using focused ultrasound to replace traditional surgical approaches across multiple medical conditions. Under his leadership, the company advanced its proprietary histotripsy technology into a compact, handheld form – an achievement that positions Sound Blade at the forefront of non-invasive surgical innovation.
"I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished since founding Sound Blade," said Dr. Brown. "The technology we've developed has the potential to transform patient care across numerous therapeutic areas. I look forward to continuing our scientific journey as CTO and working closely with Neil as he leads our next phase of growth and clinical development."
Sound Blade Medical is developing breakthrough handheld histotripsy technology that harnesses focused ultrasound to mechanically liquify targeted tissue without thermal damage, allowing for truly non-invasive surgical solutions. The company's innovative platform aims to transform patient care by replacing traditional surgical approaches across multiple medical conditions. The Sound Blade system is limited to investigational use and is not available for sale. For more information, visit .
