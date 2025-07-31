403
US, South Korean Defense Chiefs Pledge Stronger Ties
(MENAFN) The defense ministers of the United States and South Korea engaged in their inaugural dialogue on Thursday, committing to enhancing bilateral military collaboration.
According to a news agency, South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and his American counterpart Pete Hegseth reached an understanding to reinforce joint efforts on extended deterrence in response to "North Korean threats," as well as to cooperate in the field of shipbuilding.
This meeting occurred shortly after Ahn assumed his role last Friday. Notably, Hegseth had bypassed South Korea during his initial tour of Asia-Pacific allies in March, which included stops in Japan and the Philippines.
In the weeks prior, speculation had surfaced about a possible reduction in American military presence on the Korean Peninsula. However, the Pentagon firmly dismissed those rumors, stating they were "not true."
"I feel the heavy responsibility of further advancing the performance of the 70-year-old South Korea-US alliance," Ahn expressed to Hegseth, emphasizing the deep historical bond by calling it a "blood-forged" alliance.
The ministers concurred on the importance of ongoing, close coordination, with a particular focus on enhancing extended deterrence measures and countering "North Korean threats, such as its unlawful military cooperation with Russia."
Ahn also stated his ambition "to further deepen and develop the South Korea-US alliance into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance."
In response, Hegseth reaffirmed the United States' unwavering dedication to the "ironclad" defense of South Korea, according to the report.
During his confirmation process, Ahn—South Korea's first civilian defense chief since 1961—indicated that President Lee Jae Myung’s administration plans to pursue the transfer of wartime operational control of South Korean forces from the United States.
