MOEX plans to start futures trading tied to Ethereum
(MENAFN) Russia’s largest stock market, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), announced plans to start futures trading tied to Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, beginning August 5.
Access to these futures will be limited to qualified investors, with contracts based on the iShares Ethereum Trust exchange-traded fund (ETF), managed by the US investment firm BlackRock.
Earlier this year, on June 10, MOEX launched trading linked to the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, also owned by BlackRock, and began publishing a Bitcoin index.
In August 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved legislation permitting the experimental use of cryptocurrencies for international payments and foreign exchange operations.
Cryptocurrency use is rising in Russia, partly driven by Western sanctions. Russian companies are increasingly turning to digital currencies for cross-border transactions.
