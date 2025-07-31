Charity Outreach Announces List Of Florida's Top Philanthropists
(1888PressRelease) Florida's top philanthropists include many past and present CEOs such as Phil Frost of Ivax, Austin Russell of Luminar and David Feingold of Broadstreet.
Miami, FL - Charity Outreach, an organization devoted to maintaining a charity database and donor management service announces its list of the top individual philanthropists for the State of Florida closing out calendar year 2024. The list was created based on publicly available information, estimates from news sources, year-end reports and proprietary studies.
Top Individual Philanthropists in Florida, Donations Range $100M to $1M
1. Phillip & Patricia Frost ($100M+): Ivax Corp and Opko Health CEO, Largest gifts to UMiami (applied sciences, music) and Miami Science Museum
2. Austin Russell ($50M+): Luminar CEO's record gift to Central Florida Foundation
3. David Baldwin ($50M+): Posthumous gifts to Tampa Bay nonprofits including St. Petersburg Free Clinic
4. Alan Ginsburg ($40M+): Nemours Children's Health, Holocaust Museum, and UCF donations
5. Jorge & Darlene PeÌrez ($30M+): The Related Group CEO, Miami Foundation gift via estate pledge
6. Michele Bowman Underwood ($25M+): University of Miami bequest for women's health and golf.
7. Hyatt & Cici Brown ($25M): Brown & Brown CEO, Embry-Riddle's largest-ever gift for aerospace tech
8. Howard & Wendy Cox ($20M+): Cox Science Center expansion in WPB
9. David Nicholson ($10M+): FAU neuroscience institute funding
10. Antoinette "Toni" LaValle ($10M+): Stetson University creative arts
11. Wilfred & Joan Larson ($10M+): Collier Community Foundation
12. George D. Cornell ($10M+): Rollins College, FAU, and Bethesda Hospital
13. Scott Fink ($10M+): Tampa Bay lifetime achievement
14. Danny Persaud ($10M+): MidFlorida Armored's CEO, Tampa Bay Philanthropist
15. David Feingold ($10M+): Broadstreet, Inc. CEO's cumulative gifts for education scholarships, schools and veteran programs
16. Gary Rosen ($3M+): Becker CEO, donations to United Way Broward
17. Yolanda Cash Jackson ($3M+): Miami-Dade Beacon Council
18. Jeremy Shir ($1M+): FLITE Center, Urban Land Institute
19. Donna DiMaggio Berger ($1M+): EPIC Foundation
20. Katie Edwards-Walpole ($1M+): Plantation housing initiatives
