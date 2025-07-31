CW Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK ), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $3,082,000 or $1.02 per diluted share as compared to $3,084,000 or $1.00 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024, an EPS increase of 2% and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of $6,017,000 or $1.99 per diluted share as compared to $6,077,000 or $1.96 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an EPS increase of 2%.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended June 30, 2025:



EPS of $1.02



Return on Assets of 1.12%



Return on Tangible Equity of 14.45%



Net interest income growth of 3%



ACL to total loans ratio of 1.41%



No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings



Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 58%



Strong leverage ratio of 12.68% and total risk-based capital ratio of 18.08%

62 quarters of consecutive profits

Key Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2025:



EPS of $1.99



Return on Assets of 1.09%



Return on Tangible Equity of 14.31%



Net interest income growth of 6%



13% loan growth year over year



4% deposit growth year over year

5% total asset growth year over year

Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "The Bank reported a solid quarterly result, including double digit loan growth of 13% and deposit growth of 4% year over year. The economy continues to be resilient despite trade, tariff and geopolitical uncertainty." Mr. Tjan continued, "With our fortress balance sheet approach, CommerceWest Bank is built not just to withstand challenges, but to lead through them. We are leveraging technology to enhance client experiences, drive operational efficiency and position the Bank for long term scalability. Our focus remains for our clients and the California business community. I am incredibly proud of our team's performance and unwavering dedication. Together, we are building a future defined by innovation, opportunity and enduring growth."

Total assets increased $51.2 million as of June 30, 2025 an increase of 5% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $94.1 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 13% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks decreased $45.9 million, a decrease of 20% from the prior year. Investment securities increased $2.5 million, an increase of 2% from the prior year. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $19.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 3% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $23.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 6% from the prior quarter.

Interest income was $13,671,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $13,344,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 2%. Interest expense was $3,589,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $3,573,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of less than one percent.

Interest income was $27,108,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $25,585,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 6%. Interest expense was $6,982,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $6,687,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 4%.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $10,082,000 as compared to $9,771,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 3%. The net interest margin was 3.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, unchanged as compared to 3.82% in 2024. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $20,126,000 as compared to $18,898,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 6%. The net interest margin increased for the six months ended June 30, 2025. It increased from 3.80% in 2024 to 3.84% in 2025, an increase of 1%.

Provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $100,000 compared to zero for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was also $100,000 compared to zero for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $1,335,000 compared to $1,219,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 10%. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $2,580,000 compared to $2,427,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 6%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $6,987,000 compared to $6,661,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 5%. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $14,161,000 compared to $12,837,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 10%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was 61.34% compared to 60.28% in 2024, which represents an increase of 2%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, it cost $0.6134 to make it, as compared to $0.6028 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was 62.28% compared to 59.86% in 2024, which represents an increase of 4%.

Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of June 30, 2025, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.68%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.83%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.83% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.08%.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking , lines of credit , M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit to learn more about the bank.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.