FM Sybiha Meets Finnish Counterpart To Discuss Reforms, Anti‐Corruption Efforts In Ukraine

2025-07-31 07:16:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affair .

“Andrii Sybiha confirmed Ukraine's commitment to reforms and the fight against corruption on the path to the EU and NATO, emphasizing the preparation for the imminent adoption of President Volodymyr Zelensky's legislative initiatives, which guarantee the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure and protect it from security challenges related to the war,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The minister informed his Finnish counterpart about another brutal night attack by Russia against civilians and stressed the need to increase pressure on the aggressor.

“We need peace through strength. Full diplomatic mobilization of allies, strengthening Ukraine, raising the price of war for the aggressor, maintaining a strong position, and engaging America,” he emphasized.

The parties discussed in detail the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda of Ukrainian-Finnish relations: additional investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, Finland's contribution to the education sector and the improvement of shelters, Finland's role in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine, and support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of our state.

Read also: Sybiha after Kyiv strike: Time to reduce all deadlines for Putin to zer

Sybiha separately noted the principled position of the Finnish OSCE Chairmanship and expressed gratitude for the invitation to the President of Ukraine to deliver an online speech at the meeting dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha began his visit to Finland with a meeting with defense companies , members of the Finnish Defense and Aerospace Industries Association.

Photo: facebook/UkraineMFA , x/andrii_sybiha

