St. Augustine Announces Positive Results Of The Kingking Copper-Gold Project Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study
|Mineral Reserve (Milling):
| Tonnes
Mt
| NSR
($/t)
| Tot Cu
(%)
| Sol Cu
(%)
| Gold
(g/t)
| Copper
(Mlbs)
| Gold
(Koz)
|Proven Mineral Reserve:
|142.3
|37.83
|0.33
|0.12
|0.49
|1,037
|2,253
|Oxide Mill Ore
|45.4
|58.56
|0.52
|0.30
|0.71
|516
|1,033
|Sulfide Mill Ore
|76.5
|31.90
|0.26
|0.04
|0.45
|444
|1,117
|Low Grade Stockpile
|20.4
|13.93
|0.17
|0.02
|0.16
|78
|103
|Probable Mineral Reserve:
|706.5
|25.51
|0.24
|0.04
|0.33
|3,803
|7,519
|Oxide Mill Ore
|52.0
|43.46
|0.36
|0.21
|0.59
|412
|986
|Sulfide Mill Ore
|499.7
|27.08
|0.25
|0.03
|0.36
|2,776
|5,751
|Low Grade Stockpile
|154.9
|14.43
|0.18
|0.02
|0.16
|615
|782
|Proven/Probable Reserve:
|848.9
|27.57
|0.26
|0.06
|0.36
|4,840
|9,771
|Oxide Mill Ore
|97.4
|50.50
|0.43
|0.25
|0.64
|928
|2,018
|Sulfide Mill Ore
|576.2
|27.72
|0.25
|0.03
|0.37
|3,220
|6,868
|Low Grade Stockpile
|175.3
|14.37
|0.18
|0.02
|0.16
|692
|885
|Mineral Reserve (Leaching):
| Tonnes
Mt
| NSR
($/t)
| Tot Cu
(%)
| Sol Cu
(%)
| Gold
(g/t)
| Copper
(Mlbs)
| Gold
(Koz)
|Proven Mineral Reserve
|50.2
|14.97
|0.25
|0.16
|N.A.
|275
|N.A.
|Probable Mineral Reserve
|60.4
|12.22
|0.21
|0.12
|N.A.
|280
|N.A.
|Prov/Prob Leach Reserve
|110.5
|13.47
|0.23
|0.14
|N.A.
|555
|N.A.
| Copper Mineral Reserve
Milling and Leaching
| Tonnes
Mt
| NSR
($/t)
| Tot Cu
(%)
| Sol Cu
(%)
| Gold
(g/t)
| Copper
(Mlbs)
| Gold
(Koz)
|Proven/Probable Reserve
|959.4
|25.95
|0.26
|0.06
|N.A.
|5,396
|N.A.
|Proven Mineral Reserve
|192.5
|31.87
|0.31
|0.13
|N.A.
|1,312
|N.A.
|Probable Mineral Reserve
|766.9
|24.46
|0.24
|0.05
|N.A.
|4,083
|N.A.
Mining Schedule
The PFS assumes a base case ore delivery rate of 100,000 tpd considering 40 ktpd to an on-off heap leach and 60 ktpd to mill. IMC prepared a 31-year mine plan followed by 7 years of processing stockpiled ore. Heap leach ore declines in year 7 and is much reduced after year 15. The mine schedule excludes inferred mineral resources, which are waste in the mine reserve analysis. The mine schedule has six development phases and is optimized for metals production at the mill while maintaining low waste to ore ratio in the early years. The availability of high quantities of near surface copper oxide leachable material in the early years reduces the pre-stripping to 9,800 tonnes of waste and allows for early development for copper heap leach processing, which starts in year 3, approximately 1 year before the mill starts. A mill ore stockpile near the crusher of 175 million tonnes of low-grade sulfide ore (0.179% Cu and 0.157 Au) supports 7 years of additional mill ore processing post mining operations. The table below provides a summary of the plant production, and illustrates the higher metal grades and lower waste /ore ratio achieved early in the mine life:
Table 2 - Production Summary
|
|
|First 5 Years
|Life of Mine
|Processed Tonnes
|Mill
|96 million*
|849 million
|Heap Leach
|69 million
|111 million
|Copper (%)
|Mill
|0.49
|0.26
|Heap Leach
|0.26
|0.23
|Gold (g/tonne)
|Mill
|0.67
|0.36
|Waste to Ore Ratio
|
|0.54
|0.87
*Four years of mill production. Mill plant starts one year after heap leach.
Development Overview
The proposed open pit mine and processing plant will produce copper/gold concentrate, copper cathode, and gold Doré bullion. Ore will be transported from the primary crusher located near the mine to the mill and heap leach area by aerial conveyor. Higher-grade oxide dominant ore containing above cutoff grade gold and all sulfide ore will be treated in a concentrator at 60,000 tpd. The concentrator process will consist of crushing, grinding, gravity concentration of free gold, and flotation of sulfide copper and gold to concentrate. An agitated leach circuit will leach oxide copper from mill flotation tails. Oxide ore containing little or no gold, below cutoff grade, will be treated in a heap leach at 40,000 tpd. The heap leach process will consist of crushing, agglomeration, and leaching utilizing on-off cells. Pregnant solutions from the mill agitated leach and heap leach processes will report to a common SX-EW facility for production of cathode copper. Milling copper recoveries of 85% are expected to be achieved through a combination of solvent extraction and electrowinning ("SX/EW", 23%) and conventional froth flotation (62%). Milling gold recovery is expected to be 72% through a combination of intensive leaching of gravity concentrate (20%) and froth flotation (52%). Heap leaching copper recovery by SX-EW is expected to be 79%. Total life of mine metal production for the dual processing case (heap leach and mill) is 4.4 billion pounds of copper (2.0 million tonnes), and 6.9 million ounces gold (214,000 kilograms). A dry stack tailing facility, engineered for wet environments, is proposed for handling tailings from the process plant. Construction of a new 32-kilometer power line is proposed to connect to the national grid. Capacity has been assessed well above the project load.
Figure 7 - Kingking Cu-Au Project Process Flow Diagram
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Production Rates, Capital Costs, Operating Costs, Metal Prices and Financial Valuation
Project production, capital and operating costs, metal prices, financials and sensitivities are shown in the table below.
Table 3 - Project Production, Costs, Metal Prices, Financials, and Sensitivities
| Base Case - 40ktpd Leach / 60ktpd Mill
31-yr Open Pit followed by 7-yr Sulfide Stockpile
|Base Case
| 20% Higher Metal Prices
Case 1
| 20% Higher OPEX Costs
Case 2
| 20% Higher CAPEX Costs
Case 3
|Ore Production Rate LOM (ktonnes/day)
|69
|69
|69
|69
|Projected Mine Life (yrs)
|38
|38
|38
|38
|Metal Price Assumptions
|
|
|
|
|Copper ($/lb)
|4.30
|5.16
|4.30
|4.30
|Gold ($/oz.)
|2,150
|2,580
|2,150
|2,150
|Average Annual Production
|
|
|
|
| Gold
| (oz.)
(kg)
| 185,828
5,780
| 185,828
5,780
| 185,828
5,780
| 185,828
5,780
| Copper
| (thousand lbs.)
(metric tons)
| 119,633
54,265
| 119,633
54,265
| 119,633
54,265
| 119,633
54,265
| Copper Equivalent
| (thousand lbs.)
(metric tons)
| 212,547
96,411
| 212,547
96,411
| 212,547
96,411
| 212,547
96,411
|LOM Revenue ($000)
|
|
|
|
|Gold
|$14,780,096
|$17,736,115
|$14,780,096
|$14,780,096
|Copper
|$19,031,092
|$22,837,310
|$19,031,092
|$19,031,092
|Less Treatment and Refining Charges
|$(960,227)
|$(977,082)
|$(960,227)
|$(960,227)
|Total Revenue
|$32,850,960
|$39,596,343
|$32,850,960
|$32,850,960
|Avg. Annual Net Cash Flow ($000) Pre-Tax
|$290,421
|$ 456,929
|$205,808
|$277,441
|LOM Total Net Cash Flow ($000) Pre-Tax
|$11,036,017
|$17,363,291
|$7,820,703
|$10,542,744
|Initial Capital ($000)
|$2,373,784
|$2,373,784
|$2,373,784
|$2,848,541
|Sustaining Capital ($000)
|$798,412
|$798,412
|$798,412
|$798,412
|LOM Operating Costs
|
|
|
|
|Mining Cost ($/tonne mined) /($/tonne ore)*
|2.30/4.31
|2.30/4.31
|2.76/5.17
|2.30/4.31
|Process Plants Operating Cost ($/tonne ore)
|10.42
|10.42
|12.51
|10.42
|General Administration ($/tonne ore)
|1.15
|1.15
|1.38
|1.15
|Other ($/tonne ore)
|0.23
|0.23
|0.28
|0.23
|Total Operating Cost ($/ tonne ore)
|16.11
|16.11
|19.34
|16.11
|C1 Cost/ Copper Equivalent lb.
|$2.06
|$2.06
|$2.45
|$2.06
|C1 Cost / lb. Copper net of by products
|$0.32
|$(0.34)
|$1.01
|$0.32
|Pre-Tax Economic Indicators
|
|
|
|
|NPV @ 7% ($000)
|$4,287,508
|$6,707,098
|$3,296,006
|$3,863,157
|IRR (%)
|34.2%
|44.5%
|30.8%
|28.1%
|Payback (yrs)
|1.9
|1.5
|2.0
|2.2
|After-Tax Economic Indicators**
|
|
|
|
|NPV @ 7% ($000)
|$4,181,607
|$6,518,992
|$3,236,572
|$3,759,718
|IRR (%)
|34.2%
|44.5%
|30.7%
|28.1%
|Payback (yrs)
|1.9
|1.5
|2.0
|2.2
* Mine operating costs reflect higher cost contract mining.
**Assumes an income tax holiday for the first ten years of the project
Opportunities
Opportunities to improve project economics are being evaluated to be considered in the Definitive Feasibility Study. These include the following:
- Chloride leach of low-grade sulfide stockpile on the leach pad which will allow for recovery of metals much earlier in the mine life and associated cash flows. Additional assessment of extending leach pad life through processing only higher grades in the mill.
Grinding efficiency assessment to eliminate ore hardness throughput constraint. This may include additional ball mill capacity at appropriate interval or use of roll crushing or pre-crushing of a portion of mill ore. Locked cycle flotation optimization with new reagent suites to increase mill copper and gold recovery to copper concentrate.
Substitution of secondary crushing with high-pressure grinding rolls for the SAG/pebble crusher circuit may provide significant electrical operating cost savings.
NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 COMPLIANCE
The following Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") have reviewed and approved of the scientific, technical and economic information contained in this news release: Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng. and Benjamin Bermudez, PE of M3 Engineering & Technology Corp., Art S. Ibrado, PE of Fort Lowell Consulting, Michael G. Hester, FAusIMM of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., Donald Earnest, P.Geo., SME-RM of Resource Evaluation Inc., and John G. Aronson, SME, CEP of ESG Resiliency Plus, LLC.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainties relating to the completion of a bankable feasibility study; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of the Company's joint venture partner and government agencies in the development of the Company's mineral projects; the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company's mineral projects; the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Information Form dated March 22, 2013, and filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at .
