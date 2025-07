C3 Metals Strengthens Technical Team

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) -(TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its technical team through the appointment of Dr. Stephanie Sykora to the position of Chief Geologist. Dr. Sykora will commence her employment with C3 Metals effective August 15, 2025.

Dr. Sykora is a seasoned exploration geologist with over a decade of global experience working with both major and junior, and public and private, companies. She has a PhD degree in Geology from the University of Tasmania, Australia and a BSc (with distinctions) degree in Earth Sciences from the University of Victoria, Canada. Her thesis was on the giant Lihir (Ladolam) alkalic epithermal gold deposit in Papua New Guinea, under supervision of Professor David Cooke and Dr. David Selley.

Prior to her appointment at C3 Metals, Dr. Sykora worked as a highly sought after independent consultant with various companies in Canada, USA, Mexico and worldwide. She has held positions with First Quantum Minerals in South America, Australia and Global for generative porphyry copper exploration, and at Teck Resources in Canada for porphyry exploration in British Columbia and at Highland Valley Copper. She is also a technical advisor to Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Dr. Sykora's expertise includes field mapping, technical evaluations, project generation, as well as structural geology and alteration in porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum and polymetallic precious and base metals epithermal systems. She has published several articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals as well as various scientific communications for earth sciences.

Dan Symons, President and CEO of C3 Metals, commented, "We are thrilled to have Stephanie join the C3 Metals team. Having engaged her as a consultant previously, we know first-hand her passion for discovery and her extraordinarily strong technical skill set. She will provide valuable depth to our technical team, as we intend to have three separate projects with drills turning during the second half of 2025 – all of which is fully funded."

Dr. Stephanie Sykora stated, "After working with the C3 Metals team as a consultant, and getting to know the corporate culture, the people and the project portfolio, I believe the chances for a meaningful discovery are high. As an exploration geologist, I am excited by the opportunity and happy to be joining the team at such a dynamic time."

The Company announces that pursuant to its stock option plan approved by shareholders at its Annual General and Special meeting held on February 28, 2025, the Board of Directors has granted 100,000 stock options to Dr. Sykora. These options will vest over a period of 12 months, subject to regulatory acceptance. After vesting, each incentive stock option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of CAD$0.70. The incentive stock options have a term of five years, expiring on July 31, 2030 or following the departure of the option-holder. Following this stock option grant, the Company will have a total of 6,360,750 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 6.37% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

For additional information, contact:

Dan Symons

President and CEO

+1 416 716 6466

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 31,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 15 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold1. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Gold Corp. announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

1 Based on the assumptions and parameters outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project Cusco Region, Peru dated July 5, 2023.







