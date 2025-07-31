403
LuLu Exchange Expands Footprint with New Customer Engagement Center at Zakher Mall, Muscat
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) LuLu Exchange, a leading global financial services company and the regional fintech partner of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), has opened its new Customer Engagement Center at Zakher Mall, Al Khuwair, in Muscat. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of LuLu Exchange Oman Director, Sheikh Mohammed Hamed Ali Al Ghazali, and Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, along with senior management of LuLu Financial Holdings.
The event marked a pivotal milestone in LuLu Exchange’s ongoing commitment to advancing the standard of financial services within the community. The newly inaugurated Customer Engagement Center has been strategically established to enhance the overall customer experience while streamlining financial transactions for residents of Muscat.
Sheikh Mohammed Hamed Ali Al Ghazali shared his thoughts on the occasion. “The opening of this Customer Engagement Center represents more than just an expansion. It reflects our dedication to serving the people of Oman with excellence and trust. We are proud to bring world-class financial services closer to our customers, ensuring convenience and reliability at every step,” he said.
Mr. Lathish Vichitran, General Manager of LuLu Exchange Oman, said, “With the launch of this center, we are reinforcing our promise of customer-first service. Our goal is to create a seamless experience where every transaction is efficient and reassuring for the people we serve.”
As a proud regional fintech partner of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), LuLu Exchange is extending its global partnerships to enhance brand trust and community engagement. This affiliation with the world champions reflects the company's global credibility and deep-rooted values of teamwork, trust, and excellence — values mirrored in every service offered at the new centre.
LuLu Exchange looks forward to serving the Omani community better through its Zakher Mall Customer Engagement Center, providing a wide range of financial services tailored to meet the evolving needs of customers in the region.
