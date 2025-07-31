'Truly Blessed': 3-Year-Old Toddler Falls From 18Th Storey Of High-Rise Building, Survives Here's How

MENAFN - Live Mint) In China, a 3-year-old boy survived a shocking 18-storey fall from his building, thanks to a tree. The incident happened in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

The boy was left with his grandparents. They assumed the toddler was asleep and stepped out to buy groceries. They locked the door to keep him safe.

But, the child woke up, went into the bathroom , climbed onto the toilet and then up to a window with no safety bars. He fell from the window.

Luckily, he landed in a tree, which saved his life. A local resident found him on the ground and shared a video with the building's property staff, the South China Morning Post reported.

The boy's father, Mr Zhu, said he could not believe his son had fallen from the 18th floor until CCTV footage confirmed it. He explained that the boy's fall was likely slowed by hitting an open window on the 17th floor. The window changed his direction and led him to land in a tree.

The tree helped absorb the impact and saved his life. Without it, he would have hit the concrete directly. Doctors called his survival a miracle.

The toddler suffered from a broken arm, spinal strain and some internal injuries. However, his head was fine. He stayed conscious and even told doctors,“Ask Daddy to buy me a Bumblebee.”

As a thank you, Mr Zhu placed a large red flower as a symbol of honour on the tree, according to the publication.

The incident has gone viral in China. People are now discussing child safety. They are calling the boy's survival nothing short of a miracle. He is now recovering well in the hospital.

“How could the parents be so careless? Even when raising a cat, people know to seal all the windows,” SCMP quoted one of them.

“Such a lucky little one, he is truly blessed. Get well soon, baby! It is a miracle,” commented another.