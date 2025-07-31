Op-Ed: Financing Energy Access In Africa: Leveraging Fossil Fuel Revenues To End Energy Poverty (By NJ Ayuk)

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber ( )

In an emissions-focused world, do oil and gas revenues have a role to play in ending energy poverty in Africa? It may sound counterintuitive, but many would argue that they do, albeit as enablers of a future powered by alternative energy sources.

The key lies in recognizing that Africa's situation is unique, and solutions take time, building on what we have and what we can do with it. This means that, in working towards a just energy transition, the continent's oil and gas resources shouldn't be viewed as obstacles that need to be immediately replaced by renewable energy sources. Instead, rather than prematurely phasing out fossil fuels in response to global pressure, Africa should harness these revenues responsibly to finance its energy transition and ultimately eradicate energy poverty.

Prioritizing Development Alongside Sustainability

Nearly 600 million Africans still live without access to electricity ( ). This access is a fundamental human right, yet energy poverty remains one of the continent's most significant barriers to development. This undermines health systems, education, industrialization, and dignity. As the world debates how to rapidly achieve net-zero, Africa's priority is different: how to power its people now, while building a sustainable future.

Measuring Africa's energy transition progress against external calls for an abrupt end to fossil fuels risks leaving millions behind. Our continent contributes less than 4% ( ) to global emissions, yet we are expected to decarbonize at the same pace as industrialized nations that built their wealth on hydrocarbons.

Instead, the continent's abundance of fossil fuels should be viewed as a bridge, not a barrier. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) Africa-Paris Declaration ( ) underscores this principle – Africa's oil and gas revenues can and must be used as a financial lever to invest in electrification, clean energy, and infrastructure projects. This pragmatic and just approach prioritizes development alongside sustainability, not instead of.

There are several ways to achieve this. First, reinvesting oil and gas revenues into rural electrification can transform communities. Decentralized solutions like off-grid solar and mini-grids offer practical ways to reach remote areas. Although urban dwellers do experience power outages, for many rural populations, it's a way of life. For the mother cooking with firewood or the student studying by candlelight, a small solar grid is life-changing. Fossil fuel revenues can finance these systems at scale, bridging the immediate access gap while longer-term grid expansions are in progress.

Second, establishing innovative financing mechanisms is essential. For instance, the fledgling Africa Energy Bank ( ) aims to bridge the continent's estimated $31 billion to $50 billion annual energy funding gap by focusing predominantly on financing energy projects. Launched in 2025, the bank is poised to play a transformative role in mobilizing capital for African energy projects. Additionally, global investors are increasingly exploring energy investment opportunities in Africa. In support of this, development finance institutions, such as the African Development Bank, the World Bank, and the International Finance Corporation, are de-risking investments by offering concessional loans, guarantees, and technical assistance, making investment in African energy projects more attractive.

Third, policy reforms that create enabling environments are critical. Here, governments have a role to play in prioritizing revenue-generating projects, creating stable regulatory frameworks, and offering incentives for public-private partnerships. This will support investment, reduce risks, and unlock the transformative power of energy access.

These solutions demonstrate the importance of a fair and equitable transition and the vital role that fossil fuels will continue to play in achieving this goal. They also prove that this goal is achievable, even if it is on the continent's own terms.

Unique Solutions to Africa's Energy Challenges

Africa's path to net-zero has the same end goal as the rest of the world, but it can't mirror their journey. Our starting points are different, and our development needs are urgent. We understand that climate action can't be delayed. But it can be just, inclusive, and rooted in African realities. And it can also be supported by revenues from our abundant natural resources.

The Africa-Paris Declaration notes that 'a fair transition recognizes that fossil fuels remain valuable for Africa's development, prosperity, and energy access goals. Africa doesn't need to choose between oil and gas or renewables. Given our current position, all are important and require both strategic and sensible deployment. Fossil fuels generate the revenues to invest in solar, wind, hydropower, and grid infrastructure. They fuel industries that create jobs. They support healthcare, education, and innovation.

When managed responsibly, Africa's fossil fuel revenue can serve as a bridge to a brighter, greener, and more prosperous continent. Will it be quick and easy? No. Will some question the approach? Most certainly. But the alternative is leaving hundreds of millions of people in the dark.

