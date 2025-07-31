Robo Taxis Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Leading Companies Such As Waymo, Baidu, And Cruise Expand Services And Pilot Programs Amid Growing Consumer Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|7.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2034
|189 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|42.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Waymo LLC AutoX Inc. Tesla Inc. Baidu Inc. General Motors Company Lyft Inc. Nissan Motor Corporation NAVYA Group Ford Motor Company Mercedes-Benz Group AG Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Volkswagen AG EasyMile SAS Ridecell Inc. Nvidia Corporation AB Volvo Uber Technologies Inc. Aptiv plc Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd. MOIA GmbH Zoox Inc. Aurora Innovation Inc. May Mobility Inc. Optimus Ride Inc. Voyage Auto Inc. Pony ai Inc. Nuro Inc. Drive ai Inc. FiveAI Inc. Oxbotica Ltd.
Robo Taxis Market Segmentation By Component Type
- Camera Radar LiDAR Ultrasonic Sensors Other Component Types
By Service Type
- Car Rental Station Based
By Propulsion
- Electric Battery Hybrid
By Application
- Goods Transportation Passenger Transportation
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
