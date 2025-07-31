Penfed Foundation For Military Heroes Awards $50,000 Grant To Vantage Point Foundation To Support Veteran Leadership Course

"We are proud to support Vantage Point Foundation and their vital work in empowering veterans and military spouses," said PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes President Andrea McCarren. "Their Veteran Leadership Course aligns perfectly with PenFed's commitment to empowering veterans, helping them find purpose and achieve success in their civilian lives."

The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes assists programs that support service members as they transition to civilian life, empowering them to find their purpose after the military and realize their potential.

"We are incredibly grateful for the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes' generous support," said Vantage Point Foundation Executive Director Mark Holyfield. "This grant will allow us to expand our reach and continue providing the Veteran Leadership Course to more veterans in South Carolina, empowering them to transition successfully, find purpose and become leaders in their communities."

The Military Heroes grant will support 70 veterans across three cohorts of the VLC (Fall 2025, Spring 2026 & Summer 2026). The course starts with three days of in-person sessions followed by six months of virtual training, provided free of charge for post-9/11 veterans in South Carolina.

About PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers most of the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes