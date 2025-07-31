South Africa Cards And Payments Market Report 2025 Opportunities And Risks To 2029 - SANRAL, Visa, And Mastercard Roll Out Toll Plaza Upgrades And Real-Time Digital Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights from the "South Africa Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report. Analyze market trends, regulatory policies, contactless payment growth, and competitive dynamics. Explore value and volume forecasts, e-commerce, alternative payment options, and payment schemes to make informed decisions in this evolving industry.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends within the South African cards and payments industry. It assesses key performance indicators such as cash transactions, card usage, credit transfers, and direct debits throughout the analysis period of 2020-2024, and extends forecasts to 2025-2029.

This report examines the various payment card markets within South Africa, detailing the number of cards in circulation as well as transaction values and volumes. It also sheds light on the competitive landscape, highlighting the market shares of major issuers and schemes.

Leveraging expert research, modeling, and analysis, the report aids banks and card issuers in understanding segment dynamics and discovering competitive advantages. It further addresses regulatory policies and recent structural changes.

The report covers:



Current and forecast values for debit, credit, and charge cards within the industry.

Insights into cash, card, and cheque payment instruments and an overview of alternative payment options.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Deep dive into market drivers and regulations impacting the South African cards and payments industry.

Examination of banking strategies to promote different card types.

Consumer attitude and purchasing preference analytics. Competitive landscape overview.

Key Highlights



Contactless payments are flourishing, notably in transport services. SANRAL's nationwide rollout of contactless payment systems at toll plazas is underway, with a shift from magstripe card payments starting December 2024 and completing by May 2025. This transition is supported by financial entities and payment providers like Visa and Mastercard, encouraging use of contactless cards, mobile wallets, and more.

Mastercard's Vision 2025 strategy facilitates the move to electronic payments, enabling real-time transaction settlements in South Africa from October 2024, ensuring quicker merchant payouts. Upgraded infrastructures and collaboration are set to propel processing speeds. Visa's "Tap to Add Card" feature, launched in February 2025 in South Africa, Ukraine, and Georgia, promotes electronic payments. This innovation facilitates adding contactless Visa cards to mobile wallets just by tapping the smartphone, leveraging Visa's security technology for seamless and secure digital transactions.

Scope



Measurement of the card market size by card numbers, transaction values, and volumes, alongside a detailed card segmentation analysis.

Thorough examination of major payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfers, and direct debits.

Analysis of market trends over both the historical and forecast periods.

Insights into leading card issuers and payment schemes with competitor analysis.

In-depth study of consumer buying preferences for cards. A comprehensive overview of key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Payment Instruments

4. Card-Based Payments

5. Merchant Acquiring

6. Ecommerce Payments

7. In-Store Payments

8. Buy Now Pay Later

9. Mobile Payments

10. P2P Payments

11. Bill Payments

12. Alternative Payments

13. Payment Innovation

14. Job Analysis

15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

16. Appendix

Companies Featured



Capitec Bank

Standard Bank

Absa

FNB

Nedbank

TymeBank Visa

Mastercard American Express

