Tharoor Warns: 100% US Tariff Could Kill India Trade

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised alarm over US President Trump's remark on India's economy, warning that a 100% penalty over oil trade with Russia could devastate Indian exports. Tharoor said US demands must be reasonable and urged negotiators to resist if trade talks turn one-sided.

