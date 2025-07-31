Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tharoor Warns: 100% US Tariff Could Kill India Trade


2025-07-31 06:12:37
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised alarm over US President Trump's remark on India's economy, warning that a 100% penalty over oil trade with Russia could devastate Indian exports. Tharoor said US demands must be reasonable and urged negotiators to resist if trade talks turn one-sided.

