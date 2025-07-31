President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Major Repair Of Highways In Kurdamir - Decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, for capital repair of roads connecting Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgian state border road with Sighirli, Arshali, Muganli, Khinisli villages and Karrar settlement, where 12,000 people live, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan was initially allocated 1.5 million manats ($882,000) from the amount specified in subparagraph 1. 19.21 of“Distribution of funds envisaged for state-financed investments (investment expenditures in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025” approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 10, 2025. 19.21“Distribution of funds envisaged for state-financed investments (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025” approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 445 dated January 10, 2025.
The Ministry of Finance must provide financing in the amount specified in part one of this decree.
The Ministry of Economy should include the financial means necessary for the continuation of capital repair of highways specified in part 1 of this Decree in the distribution of expenditures on state capital investments in the draft state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026.
The Cabinet of Ministers must solve the issues arising from this decree.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment