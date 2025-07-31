UN Official Visits Wahdat Camp, Affirms Support For Palestinian Refugees

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) – United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Wednesday visited Wahdat Camp to assess the conditions of Palestinian refugees and the services provided to them by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).During the visit, Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs, Rafiq Khirfan, underscored that UNRWA's continued presence and operation are essential to ensuring regional stability, noting that any reduction or disruption in its services would severely affect the social, economic, and environmental well-being of Palestinian refugees, not only in Jordan but across the region.Khirfan highlighted that Jordan, under the direct leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, continues to extend all possible forms of support to Palestinian refugees. He stressed that the Kingdom carries a significant responsibility on behalf of the international community and remains committed to safeguarding refugees' rights until a just solution is achieved in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.The Deputy Secretary-General's visit included stops at an UNRWA-operated health center and school, as well as a visit to a refugee family residing in the camp. These visits aimed to provide firsthand insight into the challenges UNRWA faces in sustaining its services and the extent to which Palestinian refugees depend on them in their daily lives.The visit comes as part of the United Nations' broader commitment to supporting UNRWA and expressing solidarity with Palestinian refugees amid ongoing financial challenges threatening the agency's operations.