Trump warns former Russian leader, calling him “failed” president

2025-07-31 06:00:03
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, labeling him a “failed” leader and advising him to be cautious with his language.

Medvedev, currently holding the position of deputy chair within Russia’s Security Council, had previously pushed back against the idea that Trump or any American official had the authority to influence Russia’s approach to the Ukraine war. His response followed recent American demands for Moscow to begin peace negotiations or face heightened sanctions.

In a post shared Wednesday on Trump’s Truth Social platform, the president expressed irritation over both Russia and India, accusing the two nations of hindering his global trade strategy. He criticized their economic conditions, calling them “dead economies,” and then turned his attention specifically to Medvedev.

“Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” Trump wrote.

In response, Medvedev claimed that Trump’s “nervous” reaction only confirmed the legitimacy of Russia’s decisions and reinforced the need to stay the course.

Medvedev’s comments earlier in the week were directed at U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who had urged Russia to follow Trump’s instructions and engage in peace talks swiftly or risk repercussions. Medvedev countered by stating, “it’s not for you or Trump to dictate when to ‘get at the peace table.’”

