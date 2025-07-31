403
Zelenskyy Demands Full Confiscation of Russian Assets to End War
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called on Europe to take decisive action against Russia, urging not only the freezing but the full confiscation of Russian assets to counter its aggression.
Speaking via videolink at the Helsinki+50 Conference in Finland’s capital, Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia launched its war in Ukraine to pursue broader destabilization—and must be compelled to halt.
"It's time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them, confiscate them and use them to serve peace, not war," he declared.
The Ukrainian leader warned that Russia poses a long-term threat to Europe and insisted the continent must prepare accordingly.
"If the world doesn't aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilize neighboring countries," he said.
Zelenskyy stressed that Europe’s priority must be to counter Russia immediately and build collective resilience across sectors.
"Main task is to stop Russia now and to do everything" possible to strengthen shared capabilities in security, economics, technology, and social progress, he added.
The Helsinki+50 Conference, hosted by Finland, commemorates 50 years since the signing of the Helsinki Final Act—a Cold War-era agreement aimed at easing East-West tensions by addressing critical issues spanning security, economics, and human rights.
