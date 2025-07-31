Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trials Market Landscape Report 2025 Featuring GSK, BMS, Astrazeneca, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ICON, IQVIA, Parexel, Laboratory Corp Of America, Novartis, Pfizer
Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The clinical trial report provides an overview of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe.
The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The analyst Clinical Trial Reports are generated using the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database.
Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process. The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years Report provides latest news for the past three months
- Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level
- Report Guidance The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage Clinical Trials by Region Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus to Immunology Clinical Trials Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus to Immunology Clinical Trials Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status Clinical Trials by Phase In Progress Trials by Phase Clinical Trials by Trial Status Clinical Trials by End Point Status Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type Prominent Sponsors Prominent Drugs Latest Clinical Trials News on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Jun 18, 2025: HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Small Molecule IRF5 Program at FOCIS 2025 Jun 12, 2025: Dapirolizumab Pegol Phase 3 Data in SLE Presented at the EULAR Show Improvement in Fatigue and Reduction in Disease Activity Jun 12, 2025: EMD Serono Presents Results on Efficacy and Safety of Enpatoran in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) at EULAR 2025 Jun 12, 2025: Merck Presents Results on Efficacy and Safety of Enpatoran in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) at EULAR 2025 Jun 11, 2025: Fate Therapeutics Announces Clinical Data for FT819 CAR T-cell Demonstrating Durability of Drug-free Remission for Lupus Nephritis at EULAR 2025 May 28, 2025: Resolve Therapeutics and Duke Medical School Initiate Observational Study of Cell-Free RNA in Polytrauma Patients May 28, 2025: Fate Therapeutics Announces Phase 1 Data Presentation of FT819 Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Product Candidate for SLE at EULAR 2025 Congress May 22, 2025: Ventus Therapeutics To Present Phase 1 Results for VENT-03, a First-In-Class cGAS Inhibitor, at LUPUS 2025 May 21, 2025: Merck Presents Positive Phase 2 Data for Enpatoran Demonstrating Reduction in Disease Activity in Patients with CLE and SLE with Active Lupus Rash May 06, 2025: Early Clinical Study of UTAA91 Injection in the Treatment of Refractory Autoimmune Diseases Apr 28, 2025: Kangpu Received CDE Approval for Phase IIb Clinical Trial of KPG-818 in Moderate to Severe Cutaneous Manifestations of SLE Apr 14, 2025: Fate Therapeutics Receives Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation from FDA for FT819 to Treat Moderate to Severe SLE Apr 01, 2025: Autolus Therapeutics to Host R&D Investor Event on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots Appendix
- GSK plc Bristol-Myers Squibb Co AstraZeneca Plc Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ICON Plc IQVIA Holdings Inc Parexel International Corp Laboratory Corp of America Holdings Novartis AG Pfizer Inc
