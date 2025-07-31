Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trials Market Landscape Report 2025 Featuring GSK, BMS, Astrazeneca, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ICON, IQVIA, Parexel, Laboratory Corp Of America, Novartis, Pfizer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover comprehensive insights into the global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus clinical trials landscape with the "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025". The report offers detailed analyses of trial data by region, country, phase, status, and sponsor type, assisting in strategic planning and competitive positioning.

The clinical trial report provides an overview of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe.

The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The analyst Clinical Trial Reports are generated using the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database.

Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process. The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope



The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years Report provides latest news for the past three months

Key Topics Covered:



Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus to Immunology Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus to Immunology Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Prominent Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Jun 18, 2025: HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Small Molecule IRF5 Program at FOCIS 2025

Jun 12, 2025: Dapirolizumab Pegol Phase 3 Data in SLE Presented at the EULAR Show Improvement in Fatigue and Reduction in Disease Activity

Jun 12, 2025: EMD Serono Presents Results on Efficacy and Safety of Enpatoran in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) at EULAR 2025

Jun 12, 2025: Merck Presents Results on Efficacy and Safety of Enpatoran in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) at EULAR 2025

Jun 11, 2025: Fate Therapeutics Announces Clinical Data for FT819 CAR T-cell Demonstrating Durability of Drug-free Remission for Lupus Nephritis at EULAR 2025

May 28, 2025: Resolve Therapeutics and Duke Medical School Initiate Observational Study of Cell-Free RNA in Polytrauma Patients

May 28, 2025: Fate Therapeutics Announces Phase 1 Data Presentation of FT819 Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Product Candidate for SLE at EULAR 2025 Congress

May 22, 2025: Ventus Therapeutics To Present Phase 1 Results for VENT-03, a First-In-Class cGAS Inhibitor, at LUPUS 2025

May 21, 2025: Merck Presents Positive Phase 2 Data for Enpatoran Demonstrating Reduction in Disease Activity in Patients with CLE and SLE with Active Lupus Rash

May 06, 2025: Early Clinical Study of UTAA91 Injection in the Treatment of Refractory Autoimmune Diseases

Apr 28, 2025: Kangpu Received CDE Approval for Phase IIb Clinical Trial of KPG-818 in Moderate to Severe Cutaneous Manifestations of SLE

Apr 14, 2025: Fate Therapeutics Receives Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation from FDA for FT819 to Treat Moderate to Severe SLE

Apr 01, 2025: Autolus Therapeutics to Host R&D Investor Event on Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots Appendix

Top Companies Participating in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutics Clinical Trials



GSK plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

AstraZeneca Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Parexel International Corp

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Novartis AG Pfizer Inc

