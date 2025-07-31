Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


US Fighter Jet Crashes in California

2025-07-31 05:42:25
(MENAFN) A US Navy F-35 combat aircraft went down on Wednesday evening in the central region of California, close to Naval Air Station Lemoore, according to a formal statement released by the Navy.

In the statement, NAS Lemoore confirmed that "the pilot successfully ejected and is safe.

There are no additional affected personnel," indicating that no one else was harmed in the incident.

The mishap happened around 6:30 p.m. local time, near the crossroads of Dickinson and Cadillac avenues, as reported by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The F-35C, a carrier-based stealth variant of the jet, was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, nicknamed the “Rough Raiders.”

This squadron serves as a Fleet Replacement Unit tasked with instructing aviators and flight crew.

Authorities have stated that the reason behind the crash is still under examination.

