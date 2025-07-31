Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Senate Dismisses Halting Arms Shipment to Israel

2025-07-31 05:36:09
(MENAFN) The United States Senate dismissed two measures put forward by Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday, which aimed to stop weapons shipments to Israel in light of severe hunger in the Gaza Strip.

The first initiative, known as S.J. Res. 41, proposed a ban on the export of tens of thousands of fully automatic assault weapons. This motion failed with a vote tally of 27 in favor and 70 against.

The second proposal, S.J. Res. 34, targeted a military equipment package worth $675.7 million. This deal included the delivery of 1,000-pound explosive devices.

The Senate voted 24-73 against this resolution as well.

More than half of the Democratic senators backed both motions — an unprecedented show of support for such legislation.

"The tide is turning. Americans don't want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza. The Democrats are moving forward on this issue, and I look forward to Republican support in the near future," Sanders declared in a statement after the vote.

Speaking earlier on the Senate floor, Sanders criticized Israel's military operations, stating that the country has conducted an "all-out illegal, immoral and horrific war of annihilation" targeting the Palestinian population for nearly two years.

He stressed that between March 2 and May 19, Israel completely barred all humanitarian deliveries into the Gaza region.

"In recent months, the Netanyahu government's extermination of Gaza has made an unspeakable and horrible situation even worse," he added.

