Trump Criticizes Medvedev Over Ukraine Remarks
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, labeling him a “failed” leader and advising him to restrain his aggressive statements.
This confrontation arose after Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, dismissed the idea that Trump—or any American official—had the authority to influence Moscow’s position on the Ukraine conflict.
His rebuttal was triggered by calls from the U.S. urging Russia to engage in peace talks or risk facing intensified sanctions.
In a message posted on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump lashed out in frustration, citing resistance from both Russia and India to his global economic policies.
He described the economies of both nations as “dead,” and particularly aimed his anger at Medvedev.
“Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” Trump declared.
Medvedev, in turn, replied that the American president’s “nervous” reaction was evidence that Russia had made the right strategic choices and should stay the course.
Earlier this week, Medvedev also responded to Senator Lindsey Graham's comments, in which the lawmaker warned Moscow to follow Trump’s ultimatum for swift peace negotiations with Kyiv.
Medvedev retorted defiantly that “it’s not for you or Trump to dictate when to ‘get at the peace table.’”
