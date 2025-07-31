US Navy F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Naval Air Station In California, Pilot Ejects Safely

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, July 31 (IANS) A US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California on Wednesday at around 6:30 pm local time, according to a Navy press statement. The pilot ejected safely and the cause of the crash is being investigated, as per the statement.

"NAS Lemoore can confirm an aviation incident on the Operations side of the installation. At 1830, an F-35C attached to the VFA-125 Rough Raiders went down not far from NAS Lemoore. We can confirm the pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," read a statement issued by the Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore.

According to the US Navy, the aircraft was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, a Fleet Replacement Squadron responsible for training pilots and aircrew.

The fighter jet that crashed was an F-35C, one of three variants of the F-35 Lightning II, designed for use on US aircraft carriers, the US media reported.

The Marine Corps flies the F-35B while the US Air Force flies the F-35A. The aircraft that crashed was priced at around USD 100 million and it was the second of an F-35 crash this year. Earlier in January, an Air Force F-35A crashed during a training mission at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. The pilot ejected safely during the incident. According to Colonel Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing, the pilot experienced an“inflight malfunction” but managed to eject.

The F-35, a fifth-generation fighter jet is one of the world's most advanced warplanes and a cornerstone of the US military's fleet. Lockheed Martin has manufactured the aircraft and its lauded for its its advanced stealth and combat capabilities. Over 17 countries are part of the F-35 program, according to the company. However, the fighter jet in recent years has faced increased scrutiny over maintenance and readiness issues.