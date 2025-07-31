Harshvardhan, Sadia Start With Second Schedule Of 'Silaa' In 'Worlds Biggest Cave' In Vietnam

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb will be shooting in the“world's biggest cave” So'n Đoong cave in Vietnam as they start shooting for the second schedule for“Silaa” in the picturesque locale.

Harshavardhan took to Instagram, sharing a picture of himself and Sadia being greeted with great pomp. He also shared that he will be taken to the cave on Friday and that there“wont be much network there for the next four days.”

Harshvardhan wrote:“Today the beautiful filming journey of our 2nd schedule begins with the lovely and talented @sadiaakhateeb for #Silaa, directed by the national award winner @omungkumar Sir in the worlds biggest cave of #Vietnam.”

He added:“#Silaa is the world's first film to be shot in the worlds biggest cave @oxalisadventure will take us in the cave tomo and there wont be much network there for the next 4 days.”

Sơn Đoòng cave is the world's largest natural cave. Located near the Laos–Vietnam border, Hang Sơn Đoòng has an internal, fast-flowing subterranean river and the largest cross-section of any cave, worldwide, believed to be twice that of the next-largest passage.

Its name is translated from Vietnamese as "cave of the mountain behind Doòng”.

A source close to IANS had previously shared that director Omung Kumar is already in Vietnam. Harshavardhan and Sadia are set to reach the destination on Wednesday. The team is all set to kick off its second shooting schedule in Vietnam, with the spotlight this time on key sequences between Harshvardhan and Sadia.

A source close to the movie shared with IANS:“Vietnam offers a beautiful cinematic landscape, and the team is thrilled to shoot some of the most intense moments of Silaa there.”

The source added:“One of the major highlights will be filming inside the Son Doong Cave, the largest cave in the world. The terrain is extremely challenging, it's going to be an experience like no other both creatively and physically.”

Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. SILAA will be a theatrical release.