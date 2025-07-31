403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CD Bioparticles Launches Purified Exosomes For Drug Delivery And Therapeutic Research
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the availability of its quality Purified Exosomes to support research in drug delivery, regenerative medicine, and various therapeutic applications.
Exosomes are extracellular vesicles secreted by human cells that exhibit biofilm characteristics. They have a particle size of 30-150 nanometers. All relevant cells in the body secrete exosomes of the corresponding cell type. These extracellular vesicles have a phospholipid bilayer structure and can carry important biological information, such as proteins, nucleic acids (e.g., microRNA and long non-coding RNA), and lipids. These extracellular vesicles, composed of cell membranes, can attach to target cells through surface adhesion proteins and carrier ligands, such as tetrapeptides, integrins, CD11b, and CD18 receptors, and deliver their payloads. Several studies have shown that, depending on their properties and origin, extracellular vesicles, such as exosomes, have specific cell tropism and can be used to target diseased tissues or organs.
Exosomes are derived from endosomes. These membranous vesicles are released outside the cell by fusing with the plasma membrane via a multivesicular body (MVB). They contain a variety of biomolecules, including proteins, nucleic acids, and phospholipids. Exosomes have many biological functions and serve as an important pathway for the intercellular exchange of substances and signals. Exosomes play a corresponding role in the development of many known diseases and participate in various physiological and pathological processes.
Exosome carriers offer the benefits of both cellular drug delivery and nanotechnology. As a new type of drug delivery carrier with natural properties, they can cross the biological barriers of the human body. Therefore, using exosomes as carriers enables effective and safe drug delivery. They can be delivered to all major systems of the human body, making them a viable and effective method of treating diseases with a promising future.
Exosomes derived from animal, plant, and microbial sources exhibit certain biological activities, such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, whitening, and anticancer properties. They can be used in the research of functional foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and cancer therapies. CD Bioparticles produces and supplies high-purity exosomes from animal, plant, and microbial sources, including the Exosomes from MCF-7 (CDE23-001), Exosomes from MDA-MB-231 (CDE23-002), and Exosomes from PCS-500-011 (CDE23-008). For instance, the Exosomes from HEK293 Cells (CDE23-015) are frozen exosomes (>1×10^6) from the HEK293 human embryonic kidney cell line. They can be used as an exosome standard in the evaluation of biomarkers.
CD Bioparticles is proud to provide a comprehensive range of high-purity exosomes, ensuring researchers have access to the highest quality materials for their critical work. To learn more about solutions for exosome research, please visit
About CD Bioparticles
CD Bioparticles specializes in manufacturing and supplying nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for diagnostics and research, alongside developing customized, biocompatible drug delivery systems. We offer diverse formulation technologies (from liposomes to polymer nanoparticles) and comprehensive services, including surface functionalization, antibody immobilization, and contract research for drug delivery.
Exosomes are extracellular vesicles secreted by human cells that exhibit biofilm characteristics. They have a particle size of 30-150 nanometers. All relevant cells in the body secrete exosomes of the corresponding cell type. These extracellular vesicles have a phospholipid bilayer structure and can carry important biological information, such as proteins, nucleic acids (e.g., microRNA and long non-coding RNA), and lipids. These extracellular vesicles, composed of cell membranes, can attach to target cells through surface adhesion proteins and carrier ligands, such as tetrapeptides, integrins, CD11b, and CD18 receptors, and deliver their payloads. Several studies have shown that, depending on their properties and origin, extracellular vesicles, such as exosomes, have specific cell tropism and can be used to target diseased tissues or organs.
Exosomes are derived from endosomes. These membranous vesicles are released outside the cell by fusing with the plasma membrane via a multivesicular body (MVB). They contain a variety of biomolecules, including proteins, nucleic acids, and phospholipids. Exosomes have many biological functions and serve as an important pathway for the intercellular exchange of substances and signals. Exosomes play a corresponding role in the development of many known diseases and participate in various physiological and pathological processes.
Exosome carriers offer the benefits of both cellular drug delivery and nanotechnology. As a new type of drug delivery carrier with natural properties, they can cross the biological barriers of the human body. Therefore, using exosomes as carriers enables effective and safe drug delivery. They can be delivered to all major systems of the human body, making them a viable and effective method of treating diseases with a promising future.
Exosomes derived from animal, plant, and microbial sources exhibit certain biological activities, such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, whitening, and anticancer properties. They can be used in the research of functional foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and cancer therapies. CD Bioparticles produces and supplies high-purity exosomes from animal, plant, and microbial sources, including the Exosomes from MCF-7 (CDE23-001), Exosomes from MDA-MB-231 (CDE23-002), and Exosomes from PCS-500-011 (CDE23-008). For instance, the Exosomes from HEK293 Cells (CDE23-015) are frozen exosomes (>1×10^6) from the HEK293 human embryonic kidney cell line. They can be used as an exosome standard in the evaluation of biomarkers.
CD Bioparticles is proud to provide a comprehensive range of high-purity exosomes, ensuring researchers have access to the highest quality materials for their critical work. To learn more about solutions for exosome research, please visit
About CD Bioparticles
CD Bioparticles specializes in manufacturing and supplying nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for diagnostics and research, alongside developing customized, biocompatible drug delivery systems. We offer diverse formulation technologies (from liposomes to polymer nanoparticles) and comprehensive services, including surface functionalization, antibody immobilization, and contract research for drug delivery.
Company :-CD Bioparticles
User :- Richard J. Gray
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment