Sybiha After Kyiv Strike: Time To Reduce All Deadlines For Putin To Zero

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sybiha made the statement on the social media platform X .

"It is probably time to reduce to zero all of the timeframes that had been given to Putin to demonstrate a constructive approach. President Trump has been very generous and very patient with Putin, trying to find a solution," Sybiha wrote.

He stressed that Putin's actions are deliberate and destructive.

"Putin does it on purpose. He does not care about any attempts to put an end to the killing. He only seeks to destroy and kill. Because the entire existence of this war criminal is based on this senseless war, which he cannot win but refuses to end. He must face justice," Sybiha said.

Air defense downs 288 drones, three missiles in Russian overnight attack on Ukraine

Video: Heorhii Ryzhenko

"It's time to make him feel the pain and consequences of his choices. It's time to put maximum pressure on Moscow. It is time to synchronize all sanctions steps. It's time to achieve peace through strength," Sybiha wrote.

Video: Kyrylo Chubotin , Ukrinform

Video: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

As previously reported, Russia launched a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv on the night of July 30-31, killing six people and injuring 52.

On July 29, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was shortening his ultimatum to Russia to just ten days.

More Ukrinform photos available for purchase here