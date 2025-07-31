Richmond Hill .. Calming Oasis Away From London's City Bustle
LONDON, July 31 (KUNA) -- Richmond Hill of Richmond town is a calming oasis offering a countryside retreat to city dwellers. The viewing platform at the top "the Terrace", paints a picturesque scene of the winding Thames River.
From the Terrace platform, built in the 18th century, viewers can gaze upon Glover's Island, situated in the middle of the Thames, as well as Petersham Meadows, sprawling immediately left of the river.
The attributes of the hill naturally attracted desirable residential and commercial development over the centuries.
By the 1890s there were several building proposals for these riverbanks. The owner of Glover's Island even wanted to put up a large billboard.
These plans never went ahead when local landowner Lord Dysart's 'Richmond, Ham and Petersham Open Spaces Act' was passed in Parliament in 1902 to protect the view.
This Act barred riverside land from Kingston to Petersham from being developed. (end) nbs
