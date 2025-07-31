Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Posts Robust Increase in Non-Oil Foreign Trade

UAE Posts Robust Increase in Non-Oil Foreign Trade


2025-07-31 05:03:13
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates announced a robust increase in non-oil foreign trade, reaching 1.7 trillion dirhams (approximately $462.7 billion) during the first half of 2025. This represents a 24% rise compared to the same period in 2024, according to UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday.

"Today, I reviewed the data for the first half of this year regarding the UAE's non-oil foreign trade. It achieved significant growth of 24 percent compared to the first half of the previous year," he stated in a message shared on the social media platform X.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that current trade volumes have doubled compared to figures from five years ago. He also emphasized substantial gains in trade partnerships, noting impressive growth rates of 120% with Switzerland, 41% with Türkiye, 33% with India, 29% with the United States, and 15% with China.

"The numbers speak of unprecedented development for the UAE," he added.

MENAFN31072025000045017169ID1109866922

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search