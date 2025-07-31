403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Posts Robust Increase in Non-Oil Foreign Trade
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates announced a robust increase in non-oil foreign trade, reaching 1.7 trillion dirhams (approximately $462.7 billion) during the first half of 2025. This represents a 24% rise compared to the same period in 2024, according to UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday.
"Today, I reviewed the data for the first half of this year regarding the UAE's non-oil foreign trade. It achieved significant growth of 24 percent compared to the first half of the previous year," he stated in a message shared on the social media platform X.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that current trade volumes have doubled compared to figures from five years ago. He also emphasized substantial gains in trade partnerships, noting impressive growth rates of 120% with Switzerland, 41% with Türkiye, 33% with India, 29% with the United States, and 15% with China.
"The numbers speak of unprecedented development for the UAE," he added.
"Today, I reviewed the data for the first half of this year regarding the UAE's non-oil foreign trade. It achieved significant growth of 24 percent compared to the first half of the previous year," he stated in a message shared on the social media platform X.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that current trade volumes have doubled compared to figures from five years ago. He also emphasized substantial gains in trade partnerships, noting impressive growth rates of 120% with Switzerland, 41% with Türkiye, 33% with India, 29% with the United States, and 15% with China.
"The numbers speak of unprecedented development for the UAE," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment